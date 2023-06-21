Imposter syndrome – what is it and why does Kim Kardashian have it?

Reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian says she still has “imposter syndrome”, despite the global success of her multi-million dollar shapewear brand Skims.

Kardashian, 42, revealed the brand, founded in 2019, has exceeded “everything that I ever imagined”.

Celebrities such as Bella Hadid and Michelle Obama have also shared the imposter syndrome obstacles they have faced.

So, why might you feel ‘imposter syndrome’ in spite of success, and what does it even mean?

What is imposter syndrome?

Imposter syndrome is “a feeling that we’re going to be found out, feeling like we are a fraud, that we aren’t as good as people think we are”, says psychologist and author of Self Care For Tough Times, Suzy Reading.

“It’s where we downplay our successes and where we doubt our ability moving forwards, even though we’ve demonstrated the same skills and strengths countless times in the past.”

What causes it?

“Quite often, it is caused by caring deeply and wanting to get it right,” Reading continues.

“It can be seen as part of us assessing our readiness, or preparation or skill, in delivering something important to us. It’s also a safeguard against becoming arrogant, conceited, boastful or underprepared. Other causes include personality traits like perfectionism, or being raised in a family environment that focuses on high achievement above all else.”

What are the signs?

Kardashian is not alone.

“Even the most talented, accomplished, experienced, educated, successful people have this experience,” says Reading.

“It is very common. We can all relate to the feeling and it can manifest in different ways, including self-doubt, insecurity, fear of making mistakes, fear of failure, self-criticism, negative self-talk, an inability to accept praise or compliments, undervaluing your own contributions, or attributing accomplishments to external variables. It can lead to self-sabotage, and eventually burnout.”

How can you get rid of it?

“Here’s the good news – we don’t need to eradicate it,” Reading explains.

“Make peace with that voice of self-doubt, allow it to be there, and understand that it is a reflection of how much you care – and not your ability.

“Remember your thoughts are not facts and we don’t have to invest our identity in them. Don’t try to silence the voice of the inner critic, but also, don’t amplify it. Let it speak, but then pass the mic to the voice that cheers you on, encourages you – the compassionate voice we can all cultivate,” she adds.

“I’d also recommend looking for evidence contrary to the voice of your imposter – challenge it, dispute it, remind yourself of your strengths, your values, your accomplishments and all the work you’ve done to reach this point in your life.

“Get your body involved too – it’s not just about using your mind – stand tall because our posture has an impact on our feelings of personal power, soothe your nervous system with calm, relaxed breathing, releasing physical tension, and remember: you are capable, you are resourceful”.