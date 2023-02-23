James Haskell: I might get a hair transplant

Ex-England rugby pro James Haskell has revealed that he hasn’t ruled out a hair transplant – and would even get cosmetic surgery.

The 37-year-old said that he might get his hair “sorted out” because it’s thinning.

“Would I have cosmetic surgery? Probably, if I need it,” Haskell, who is married to Chloe Madeley, said.

“I’m going to get my hair sorted out at some point because it’s thinning.

“Would I start getting Botox and other bits and pieces? Maybe, maybe not, but I don’t think so. Character in the face is important for a man.

“If people want to change themselves to feel more confident and that’s their way of doing it, that’s fine,” said Haskell, who has released his new book, Approach With(Out) Caution. “Do people get it badly wrong? Yes, 100%. Is it something that’s clearly addictive? Yes.

“This is what we’re teaching children now, that appearance is important.”

Haskell, who shares six-month-old daughter, Bodhi, with Madeley, added: “All [people] do is judge each other. Appearance is important, yes, but ultimately it’s what’s inside that counts because that gives you longevity and substance.”

He addresses the subject of men’s hair loss in his book.

“The odd thing is [hair loss] affects so many men, yet they are the first to absolutely destroy anyone with a hint of a receder. I look back on teammates that I grilled about their hair and think what a p**** I was, now I am heading albeit slowly the same way,” he wrote.

“Men are very odd at times. I get messages telling me, ‘I think it’s time you shaved your head,’ or ‘Come on mate, get a transplant,’ from people I have never met. I think they consider it as ‘banter’.”

Now a podcaster, presenter, author and professional DJ, he worries for his daughter growing up in an age when so much emphasis is placed on looks.

“I worry about her and social media,” he shared. “Women would rule the world if they didn’t put so much pressure on each other.

“Everyone’s posing now. What we used to raise an eyebrow to back in the day is now just commonplace. There are a lot of fake idols out there who people are perceiving as normal.

“I think that fake a**es, ridiculous eyebrows and stupid massive lips look terrible, but there are loads of people who absolutely love it and can’t get enough of it.”

He also revealed that his father-in-law, Richard Madeley has a special ability with his granddaughter: “We live close to Chloe’s parents. Richard’s a bit of a baby whisperer in terms of calming Bodhi down. Judy’s very good as well.”

Approach With(Out) Caution by James Haskell is published by HarperCollins, priced £20. Available now.