New warnings about ‘concerning’ rise in at-home cosmetic dentistry

There has been a 116% increase in DIY cosmetic dentistry over the past five years, new research has found, with social media driving up demand.

Bupa Dental Care found that 20% of people who have attempted at-home treatments on their teeth had done so with teeth whitening kits, 13% had used plaque scraping gadgets, and 11% had purchased braces online.

The research, which surveyed over 2,000 consumers in the UK – nearly 20% of whom were found to have tried dentistry products at home – was done in collaboration with Censuswide, a global insight-driven research company.

Shockingly, it also found that 16% of those people were influenced by hacks on TikTok and other social media sites to create their own teeth-whitening concoctions with hydrogen peroxide. The chemical can cause mouth infections or other wider health complications, if not used correctly, Bupa said.

“DIY dental treatment can seem like a big cost saving initially,” Chris Hanford, a Bupa Dental Care dentist, said: “However, such treatment can cause irreversible damage that can not only lead to pain but end up being more complex and costly to fix.

“The problem is that dental treatment at home is not professionally prescribed or supervised – and there’s the added risk of buying counterfeit whitening kits.”

One respondent, who experienced negative side effects from DIY dentistry, said: “It doesn’t last and constantly costs more money on top of what has already been paid.”

Dr Safa Al-Naher, director and principal dentist at Serene, said: “The marketing for online braces – clear and called aligners – is really good. It’s also a really attractive prospect to people who want a quick fix. This is the day and age of Amazon, it’s one click and you get it.”

But the consequences of DIY dental treatments vary. The research found that 74% of people who’d done it needed emergency treatment to fix their issues. One in six people out of the group reported that they now have damaged tooth enamel, brittle teeth, tooth and gum sensitivity, weakened and brittle teeth bruising or damaged dental bone.

“Any at-home teeth-whitening can cause damage to tooth enamel, give rise to tooth decay, as well as gum and tooth sensitivity – particularly if they’re used too frequently. Poorly planned or ill-fitting braces can cause anything from wobbly teeth or gum recession to damaged bone,” Hanford adds.

It’s why Al-Naher is “very worried and concerned” about the rise in at-home cosmetic dentistry.

“I have personally seen many cases that have come through to me, some disastrous. It is a false economy ultimately, as you spend your money on these products initially and then you spend more money again to get them fixed,” he said.

“This discourages people from taking care of their teeth on a regular basis, visiting their dentists every six to 12 months.”