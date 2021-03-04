Obesity linked to Covid-19 deaths: Inspiration and resources for people trying to lose weight

A new report from the World Obesity Federation has linked obesity to hundreds of thousands of Covid-19 deaths.

The report claims nine in 10 Covid-19 deaths have occurred in countries with high obesity rates. Director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said of the findings: “This report must act as a wake-up call to governments globally. The correlation between obesity and mortality rates from Covid-19 is clear and compelling.”

As the pandemic grinds on, it can be hard to find the motivation to make healthier decisions. Always talk to your GP for advice if you are concerned about your weight, but if you are looking to lose some, these resources might be the inspiration you need…

Apps to download…

‎NHS Weight Loss Plan: The free NHS app will help keep you accountable; you can set safe weight loss goals, plan healthy meals and read tips on how to become more active. It’s a way of recording your progress, while also giving lots of simple advice on diet and exercise.

Noom: If you’ve tried countless diet and exercise plans, it might be time for a different approach. This is where Noom comes in; it uses psychology to educate and empower. It’s not about sad salads and restriction – instead, it aims to cultivate healthy habits you can sustain in the long-term. Noom is free for 14 days, then costs £15 a month for a personalised plan.

GetSlim: GetSlim is a one-stop shop for all your weight loss needs: it can tailor a plan to suit you, features more than 2,800 recipes and exercise videos to follow along with. Coaches are available to help if you’re struggling, and there’s also the option to talk to other people in the community. The standard plan costs £13 per month.

Podcasts to listen to…

Going For Goal: Hosted by Women’s Health, this podcast isn’t just about how to lose weight – although that is covered – it also discusses subjects like body confidence and mental health. With a whole range of engaging celebrity guests, Going For Goal is all about education and inspiration to help you get to where you want to be with your health.

Feel Better, Live More with Dr Rangan Chatterjee‬: Health isn’t just about what you eat and how much you exercise, it also covers things like sleep, mental health and more. GP Dr Rangan Chatterjee’s podcast explores all of these topics, providing the information you need to succeed in your weight loss goals.

Celebrities to follow…

Rebel Wilson: Actor Rebel Wilson has been in the headlines for her weight loss, after making 2020 her ‘Year of health’. She tracked her progress on Instagram, showing us her workouts and diet choices.

Joe Wicks: Fitness Instagram can be a daunting place, particularly if you’re a newbie to exercise. Joe Wicks, AKA the Body Coach, simplifies things and his workouts are suitable for all levels. His page also includes plenty of healthy recipes and transformation stories from people who have followed his plan.