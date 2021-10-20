Rylan Clark told by BBC to ‘take a year off to focus on himself’ after marriage breakdown
The BBC reportedly told Rylan Clark to take a year off work due to concerns for his welfare.
Rylan, 32, recently returned to work after taking some time out following the end of his marriage to husband Dan Neal.
There were concerns that his return was “too soon” however, with The Mirror reporting that he broke down in tears off-air while playing a song on his Radio 2 show.
His colleagues had to apparently step-in to line up the next track in order to allow the presenter time to compose himself.
A source told the publication: “Rylan’s one of the BBC’s favourite stars.
“When he returned to work everyone supported him, but when he broke down people were concerned he’d come back too soon.
“One of the BBC’s top brass was at the meeting. They even suggested he take a year’s break to focus on himself.”
Commenting on the reports on Twitter, Rylan told his 1.6million followers: “Couple of news stories today. Be assured, I’m good. I wasn’t, but I am now x”.
