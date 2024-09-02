Should you be checking your vulva for signs of cancer?

Our social media feeds are often flooded with reminder to check our breasts for lumps and unusual changes, but in contrast, there is very little information out there about vulval cancer.

In fact, only 4% of women regularly check themselves for vulval changes, compared to 37% who regularly check their breasts for signs of cancer, according to new research commissioned by gynaecological cancer charity, The Eve Appeal.

What’s more, the survey also found just 41% of women say they’ve heard of vulval cancer, which means more than half haven’t – despite 1400 cases being diagnosed in the UK each year, the equivalent to around four women each day.

So, what is vulval cancer, and how do you check yourself for possible signs?

What is vulval cancer?

“Vulval cancer is a type of cancer that occurs on the outer surface area of the female genitalia, known as the vulva,” explains Dr Amit Shah, gynaecologist and co-founder of Harley Street clinic, Fertility Plus. “This area includes the labia majora, labia minora, clitoris and Bartholin’s glands.”

One of the biggest misconceptions about this type of cancer is that it only affects older women.

“While it’s more common in older women, younger women can also be affected,” says Shah. “Vulval cancer is [often] associated with Human papillomavirus (HPV), but not all cases are linked to this virus.

“Additionally, some people may think that vulval cancer is always fatal, but early detection and treatment can significantly improve outcomes.”

Overall, vulval cancer is relatively rare in comparison to other types of gynaecological cancers.

“Approximately 1,400 women are diagnosed with vulval cancer annually in the UK,” says Mr Saurabh Phadnis, consultant gynaecologist and gynae-oncologist at London Gynaecology. “It accounts for less than 1% of new cancer cases in women.”

As well as HPV infection, other factors associated with a higher risk of vulval cancer include chronic skin conditions such as lichen sclerosus, smoking, and certain immunodeficiency conditions.

What common symptoms should we look out for?

“The most common symptoms of vulval cancer include a lump or growth on the vulva, persistent itching, pain or tenderness in the vulva area, changes in the skin colour or texture of the vulva, unusual bleeding or discharge that’s not related to menstruation, and sores/ulcers that are not healing,” says Shah.

A mole or pigmented patch in the vulva that changes shape, colour, or size could also be a warning sign, adds Phadnis.

How often should we be checking our vulva?

Early detection is crucial in managing vulval cancer effectively, so regular self-examinations are important. It is much easier to notice any changes if you’re already familiar with how the area usually looks and feels.

“Women should regularly check their vulva for any changes, such as lumps, sores or changes in skin colour and texture,” advises Shah. “I recommend performing regular self-examinations on a monthly basis, similar to breast self-exams. Being familiar with your own body can help you notice any unusual changes early.”

The shower or bath can be good places to do these checks, suggests Phadnis.

The Eve Appeal will also soon be launching a monthly ‘Self-Check First’ text reminder people can sign up to, which will send a reminder to check yourself along with a how-to guide.

How is vulval cancer treated?

“Early stage vulval cancer is completely curable with good prognosis. It is usually treated with surgery to remove the cancerous area,” says Phadnis. “Removal of groin lymph nodes on either side or both may be required, depending on the size of the cancer and location.

“In advanced stage, additional treatment may be required in form of radiotherapy and/or chemotherapy.”

Always see your doctor if you are concerned about any symptoms or unusual or persistent changes.