Singer Pixie Lott: Becoming a mum’s put everything in perspective

Pixie Lott says she’s learnt so much about herself since becoming a mum.

“It’s made me put everything into perspective,” says the singer-songwriter, 33, who welcomed baby son Albert with her husband Oliver Cheshire last October. “[Motherhood] makes you realise what’s important, I absolutely love it.

“But in terms of what it has taught me about myself, I guess that you can do and make everything work,” adds Lott, who released her debut album, Turn It Up, in September 2009.

“I’m putting out some new music this year and I’ve got lots of plans. I want to make it all happen, whilst being with Albert all the time. Luckily, I’ve got a really good support system with my family – that’s how I’m making it work.

“I guess you can worry how it’s all going to work out beforehand, but it always does. There are obviously going to be some challenges, but it’s all 100% worth it and a million times over to be a mum and have your own baby. It’s just the best thing in the world.”

She has just teamed up with Cancer Research UK on their #PlaysForLife campaign, marking the launch of Face for Life 2024. The charity is inviting the nation to submit their top songs, to help create the ultimate Plays for Life playlist.

Research to accompany the launch found over 90% of people who listen to music when exercising believe it gives them motivation.

“Music is so powerful,” says Lott, who is also a former ballet dancer. “I think it can keep you going for longer. That’s definitely been the case in my experience – I would never be able to run without music. And it just gets you in the zone and keeps you going.”

So far, pop songs are proving a popular playlist choice.

“I think it’s because it’s motivating, there’s a lot of feel-good pop out there,” says Lott. “As long as you’re in that space [with] the music, you’re not focusing on the running as much. Anything that takes you to that place, is a good thing.”

Here, Lott tells us more about her own approach to fitness and wellness right now…

What does your fitness routine look like?

“My own fitness regime is basically just running all over the shop and in life in general! I need to really get more of a routine going, but not long ago I had a baby, so I’m kind of still in the early mum phase.

“Generally, I love things more like yoga or Pilates. My ideal would be if I got to do a dance class every day. That would be really fun. You know when you’re doing exercise and you don’t realise that you’re just having a great time – that’s the kind of exercise I like to do.”

You enjoy meditation – what sort of meditation do you do?

“I’ve tried all different types, but I mainly like to do what I can do on the go. There are so many on YouTube, that you can just type in ‘gratitude meditation’, ‘early morning meditation’, ‘evening meditation’, ‘let it go meditation’, or ‘manifesting meditation’. Whatever you’re feeling, there’s one out there.

“I mainly do the morning ones. Those are the ones that I have more of a ritual with. And I think gratitude meditation is always good, because it just gets you in a really good frame of mind. But I can also kind of get to that place when listening to a playlist of songs that I love, it can do the same thing for me that meditation does.”

Is music a big part of your downtime too?

“Yeah, I make my own playlists all the time. I’ve got one for sleep, an old-school Seventies one, then another with newer and more current music. I also have a playlist that I think will help inspire the next album that I write…

“I’m listening to music all the time, it can set you up in such a good mood. Let’s say something’s not working out the way you wanted it to – then you put your earphones in and listen to a song, it can just change your mindset back into good again. So I think it’s a really good tool to have in your pocket.

“[Music] is basically my whole life. Apart from my family and friends, music is everything. And it’s all I’ve ever known really, since I was little – I’ve always had such a passion for it. I listen to it all day, every day. I love it.”

What song did you add to the Play for Life playlist?

“I chose Everybody’s Talkin’ by Harry Nilsson because it reminds me of my nan. I love the song. And even though it feels emotional to me, it has a positive feel to it as well.

“But it just reminds me of her when I hear it and she loved music as well. The chorus goes – ‘I’m going where the sun keeps shining’ – and it makes me have a happy feeling when I listen to it.”

Cancer Research UK is asking the nation to submit their top songs and help mark the launch of Race for Life 2024 as it announces its official Plays for Life playlist. To sign up for a race and submit a song, visit raceforlife.org