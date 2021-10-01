Sober October: 4 ways to celebrate mindful drinking with a non-alcoholic tipple

After such a turbulent year, chances are you’ve been making up for lost time after lockdown, prioritising your social life and relishing the chance to meet up with friends over a few drinks.

But how about holding back for a month, taking a detour down sober street and making room for mocktails or enjoying a spritz without the spike, while giving your body a break?

To help you keep a clear head and enjoy alcohol-free days while raising money for charity, Macmillan Cancer Support’s Go Sober This October fundraising campaign offers a wealth of inspiration, especially if you’re trying teetotalism for the first time.

To make the month more fun, we’ve rounded up some of the best non -alcoholic serves to celebrate Sober October…

1. Seedlip Spice 94 PaNOma

Pioneers of ‘what to drink when you’re not drinking,’ Seedlip’s distilled non-alcoholic spirits offer a wealth of flavour, so your taste buds won’t feel cheated. Their limited edition Seedlip Spice 94 offers bright, zesty flavours topped with fizzy aromatics when you mix it with fresh grapefruit and lime juice, a dash of simple syrup and topped with soda. Sophisticated and satisfying.

2. Jukes Cordialities

Whether you’re holding on to summer or part of the new tribe of rosé wine lovers who drink pink all year round, Jukes Cordialities, from wine critic Matthew Jukes, offer an alcohol-free blend of natural ingredients with organic apple cider vinegar at the heart. Each variant is designed to be mixed with water and with five to choose from, work week sorted.

3. Thomas Teetotal

It’s been the season to spritz but there’s no reason to put the breaks on everyone’s favourite Italian bittersweet cocktail during Sober October Instead, check out Thomas Teetotal – a premium premix in a can that’s ready when you are. With no artificial flavours or sweeteners, fresh citrus notes and touch of mandarin, it’s a tip-top tinnie for mindful drinking.

4. Drink Mocktails

This take on a Cosmo rocks our boat and looks so beautiful. Mocktails‘ Karma Sucra Mockapolitan sounds like a bit of a mouthful, but with it comes the promise of a beautifully crafted, small-batch mixology inspired drink. With four flavours in the range, The Vida Loca Mockarita, Sevilla Red Sansgria and Scottish Lemonade Mockscow Mule sound equally tantalizing. Simply shake with ice and serve straight.