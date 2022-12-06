Stay safe running in the cold with these expert tips

This cold December is set to get even chillier. Forecasters say that cold arctic air is set to move across the UK and weather warnings have been issued.

So, how are you supposed to stay on top of your running routine if you are unprepared for the cold snap?

“Running in the winter can be especially daunting if you are a beginner. It can be all too easy to shrug off an after work run if it’s dark cold and miserable outside,” says ASICS-sponsored running coach Holly Rush (asics.com/gb/en-gb/).

Wear layers

“Running in winter for beginners can involve some trial and error,” says Rush. “The most important thing is to not end a run wet and cold. So invest in a waterproof jacket, gloves and hat to stop the extremities from getting too cold.”

But don’t go overboard. Ania Gabb, also an ASICS-sponsored running coach, says: “The big mistake many make is putting on loads of layers because you are cold, and then having to take them off and be uncomfortable carrying them – which may ruin your run.

“Thin layers that you can remove and carry easily are best. Too many layers may make you sweat too much and dehydrate.”

Warm-up

You may normally avoid it but it really is important to warm-up – especially in winter.

Warming up your muscles is essential for running safely, because “when it’s colder our muscles shorten, we are generally tenser, and it is important then to get the blood flowing to muscles to lengthen them to help prevent injury”, says Gabb.

“Another strategy to help ease the transition as you begin a run in the cold is to lengthen your warm-up,” adds Rush. “Spend more time running at a slow, easy pace before diving into any speed or pace goals for the run.”

Pay attention to your heart rate and breathing

Don’t force yourself to run at high speeds or long distances during this cold snap.

“Run based on effort not speed and adjust according to weather,” says Rush. “The winter brings wind, snow and rain, all of the above can slow you down and make easy running feel a lot harder.

“Make sure you take this into consideration on your training runs. Heart rate monitors can help with this or just listen to your breathing to help regulate your effort level. It’s OK to walk-run if the conditions are precarious.”

Go with company

Accountability is a big way of ensuring you stick with your goals and it will help you stay safe in the cold.

Rush says: “Knowing you have arranged to meet a friend after work or for a weekend run can really help you stay motivated. It’s also worth looking at a race or goal to train towards.”

Wear something reflective

“Whether it’s already dark outside or is getting dark due to cloud cover and snow, it’s important to be seen,” warns Rush. “Purchasing a few pieces of reflective gear, such as a jacket or leggings, will help traffic and other pedestrians see you coming.”

While Gabb says to include a head torch or body torch if necessary too.

“With the grey skies, rain, and shorter days, we need extra light to see,” she says. “Head and chest torches help you see where you’re going, so you don’t trip or slip over and hurt yourself. It also keeps you visible to others.”

Let people know where you’re going

“We all need to stay safe and wintertime is when we need to be extra cautious,” adds Gabb. “You may trip or slip resulting in an injury [for example, if it’s frosty or icy]. Make sure you have your phone to contact someone if this happens. Dark early mornings and nights can be scary at times – make sure you tell a family member or friend where you’re going.”