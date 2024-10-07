The 8 best things you can do for your health in your 50s and 60s

Baby boomers in the UK are living longer but are in poorer health than previous generations, say researchers.

A study, published in the Journals of Gerontology, analysed data for more than 100,000 people between 2004 and 2018, looking at doctor-diagnosed chronic illnesses, body mass index, records on mobility issues and disability, as well as grip strength and high blood pressure.

The authors, from University College London, discovered those in their 50s and 60s are more likely to experience serious health problems than people at the same stage who were born during or before the Second World War.

So, what things can and should in this age group do to improve their health?

1. Reduce salt and processed foodCutting out processed foods and reducing your salt intake in your 50s could help reduce your risk of high blood pressure and cholesterol later in life.

“In this age group, high blood pressure and cholesterol are common. Processed foods are high in unhealthy fats and salt, which can raise blood pressure and cholesterol,” explains Dr Oliver Guttmann, consultant cardiologist at The Wellington Hospital, part of HCA Healthcare UK.

“Reducing salt and processed foods helps prevent heart disease and keeps your body healthier overall. A diet focused on whole foods like vegetables, fruit, and lean proteins can help control these and improve overall health.”

2. Reduce your alcohol consumption

“Older adults often don’t handle alcohol as well as they used to, and overconsumption can increase the risk of heart disease,” explains Guttmann. “Reducing alcohol intake helps control blood pressure and lowers the risk of heart disease, stroke and liver problems.”

3. Lift some weights

“Strength training is super important as we age as it helps us maintain muscle mass, strengthen bones and increase overall stability,” says Michael Betts, director at TRAINFITNESS. “Weighted exercises can stimulate bone growth, increase bone density and help prevent osteoporosis by prompting bone-forming cells to get to work.”

4. Go for regular walks

A daily walk is a great way to move your body and help clear your mind – plus it can also really help with menopausal symptoms.

“Walking provides many benefits such as improved mood, increased oxygen to the brain to reduce the impact of brain fog and improved sleep quality,” says Claire Henderson, personal trainer at The Fitness Group who has specialist menopause expertise.

“Also, it helps reduce joint pain, decrease cortisol levels, reduce blood pressure, improve circulation, and allows for a more effective endocrine system which includes the body’s cooling systems and circulatory systems.”

5. Work on your balance

People who “can balance for at least 30 seconds on each leg are significantly less likely too experience a fall” as they get older, says Betts.

“Our trainers have found that people who have spent time focusing on balance exercise – such as single leg stands and unilateral strength exercises – start to move with much more confidence and stability in their training which really carries over into normal life.”

6. Try some resistance-based exercises

“Muscle loss and bone degeneration are inevitable aspects of ageing, especially when coupled with a sedentary lifestyle,” says Michael Fatica, lead consultant osteopath at online back rehabilitation program Back In Shape.

“Addressing these factors is crucial for stabilising and supporting the spine and preventing injury, and a simple daily routine of resistance exercises can dramatically slow down or even reverse this process.

“Back pain in our advancing years can be significantly mitigated, and even prevented, with a focus on strengthening three core muscle groups – the back, core, and legs.”

Therefore, Fatica recommends incorporating squats, reverse lunges and hips hinges daily.

7. Stay connected with friends and family who make you laugh

Socialising should be a priority in your 50s and 60s, as laughter could significantly help improve your health and wellbeing.

“The social support that family and friends can provide us acts as a valuable buffer against the long-term effects of chronic stress,” explains Lowri Dowthwaite-Walsh, cognitive behavioural psychotherapist and honorary lecturer at the University of Central Lancashire.

“Laughter has many benefits. It helps improve cognitive functions, such as problem-solving and memory, and can enhance pain tolerance.”

8. Keep your brain stimulated

“Research shows that lifelong learning, along with formal education and literacy, is an important factor behind our health and security as we grow older,” says Dr Sophie Ward, deputy head of The School of Psychology at Arden University. “Learning new things can boost your brainpower by creating new neural pathways, increasing the brain’s overall plasticity.

“This can have a range of positive effects on cognitive function, including better memory, attention and problem-solving skills.

“I would encourage those in their 50s and 60s to think about lifelong learning – that could be through formalised education or simply through volunteering or taking up a new hobby.”