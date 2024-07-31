The best fitness trackers for different people

We’re living in the era of stat-tracking, and fitness trackers are a huge part of that revolution.

Where a couple of decades ago it was a nightmare to figure out your heart rate while running, almost anyone can now get that information from even a super-cheap wearable.

Still, all of us are different, and it’s pretty silly to imagine that there’s one single fitness tracker out there that everyone should get – so we’ve broken out some different categories to hopefully help you figure out what sort of device might work best for you.

The best for… iPhone connectivity – Apple Watch Series 9

Let’s start with an easy one – if you’re a big iPhone user and you’re looking to get a fitness tracker that also comes with a whole heap of extra features and smartwatch capabilities, there’s no looking past the Apple Watch Series 9. The degree to which it syncs with Apple’s other hardware is unmatched by any of the competition, making it a dream to use.

Whether it’s your AirPods auto-switching from your iPhone to your Apple Watch when you go for a run, or the way your stats all sync into Apple’s Health app, this is the easiest tracker for Apple users (provided you’ve got the budget for it, as prices start from £399).

The best for… stealth – Oura Ring

If you’re interested in tracking your heart rate, sleep and more, but don’t really like the idea of having a smartwatch or fitness tracker strapped to your wrist at all times, you might want to look into smart rings.

Despite Samsung’s recent launch of the Galaxy Ring, it’s hard to look past the Oura Ring, which is the market leader for a reason.

With great battery life and a fairly stylish design, it might be chunkier than a normal ring, but it’s still way less obtrusive than almost any other tracker – and you can wear it all day and night, even if you’re a swimmer.

It is on the more expensive side of things – prices for the ring itself start from £299, and it has a membership plan for access to all its features (£5.99 a month or £69.99 for the year).

The best for… serious athletes – Whoop 4.0

If you class yourself as anything close to an athlete, rather than just a happy jogger or occasional sportsperson, then you might want to think about a more serious wearable – and Whoop’s tracker certainly fits that bill. With no display, it syncs everything to the app on your phone and has a massive focus on recovery.

This means it’s great at telling you when you should be training and how hard you should be going, to maximise your gains and keep your body getting fitter and stronger, rather than accidentally overstressing it or risking injuries.

It’s pretty sleek and has a dedicated fanbase that includes plenty of pro athletes, making it a great option for enthusiasts. The Whoop 4.0 costs £229 with a 12-month subscription.

The best for… anyone on a budget – Huawei Band 9

Huawei’s been making super-affordable fitness trackers for ages, and while it’s not the only one, the ninth version of the Huawei Band is a really persuasive option for those looking to get some solid tracking at a really low price.

For just £39.99 direct from Huawei right now, you’ll get solid activity tracking across a whole range of categories, and you also won’t have to deal with a tiny display. It has a nice large AMOLED touchscreen to make navigating its menus simple, but that hasn’t stopped it from also boasting battery life that will last more than a week in typical use.

It might not be the most premium in terms of materials, but it’s a superb way to start tracking things without breaking the bank.

The best for… hikers – Garmin Fenix 7

If your exercise of choice is hiking, there’s a good chance that you’re going to demand more from your fitness tracker than most people. The moment you throw proper navigation into the mix, with GPS maps and directions, things tend to get more expensive and intense, and there’s no doubt that the Garmin Fenix 7 is a pricey watch at £519.99.

Still, for that price, you’re getting an unbelievably capable device – one that can download enormous maps and help you navigate without the need for any other equipment even on long multi-day trails. It’s supremely well-made and durable, and basically a dream device for any long-distance trekker.