What is the ‘tripledemic’ and should I be concerned?

The term ‘tripledemic’ has dominated headlines this week as the NHS begins its COVID-19 and flu vaccine roll-out for vulnerable adults.

As the cold weather sets in, many of us have experienced a decline in health, and this may be due to a trio of viruses that are currently circulating around the UK.

Older people, care home residents and people with health conditions are all eligible for vaccinations, with jabs set to be given from Thursday.

The latest roll-out comes after health officials raised concerns about a fall in the uptake of the flu vaccine after it emerged the illness had caused at least 18,000 deaths in the last two years.

But what is a ‘tripledemic’? And how can we protect ourselves against the nasty winter viruses that are doing the rounds?

What is a ‘tripledemic’?

“A ‘tripledemic’ refers to side-by-side outbreaks of three respiratory illnesses, typically occurring during the autumn and winter seasons,” explains Dr Chun Tang, a GP at Pall Mall. “In recent years, it’s been used to describe the simultaneous spread of COVID-19, influenza (flu), and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

“Each of these viruses can cause severe illness, especially in vulnerable groups like the elderly, young children, and those with weakened immune systems.”

But why are people talking about it now?

“It is of particular concern now because, as these viruses circulate together, they can put pressure on the NHS due to a greater influx of patients,” says Tang.

Do RSV, flu and COVID-19 have similar symptoms?

“RSV, flu, and COVID-19 share many overlapping symptoms like fever, cough, runny nose, and fatigue, which can make it difficult to tell the difference between them,” notes Tang.

However, some are some key differences to look out for.

“COVID-19 may lead to a loss of taste or smell and more frequent breathing difficulties,” highlights Tang. “RSV often causes wheezing and is more likely to affect infants, while the flu tends to hit quickly with sudden fever and body aches.

“If you’re unsure, testing can confirm which virus is responsible.”

Tang urges anyone whose symptoms become severe or worsen over time to contact their local GP, especially if you have trouble breathing, persistent high fever, confusion, or chest pain.

“For infants, seek medical attention if they are struggling to breathe, are dehydrated, or if the child becomes unusually lethargic,” he adds.

Is it possible to get all three viruses at the same time?

“Yes, it’s possible to contract more than one of these viruses together,” warns Tang. “Being infected with multiple respiratory viruses can increase the severity of illness and make it harder for the body to recover, especially for those with weakened immune systems or existing health conditions.”

Who is most at risk?

“The people most vulnerable to severe illness from a tripledemic include young children, older adults, and individuals with underlying health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, or weakened immune systems,” says Tang.

“Babies under the age of one, especially those born prematurely, are at higher risk from RSV, while older adults and those with chronic conditions may face more serious complications from the flu and COVID-19.”

What do people need to know about treatment?

Treatment depends on the virus causing the illness.

“Flu and COVID-19 have antiviral medications available, but they work best when started early,” explains Tang. “RSV typically requires supportive care, such as fluids, rest, and fever control, though severe cases in infants may require hospitalisation.

“For all three, the focus is on managing symptoms – hydration, rest, and medication to control fever and discomfort.”

How can you protect yourself from this?

You can protect yourself by keeping up to date with available vaccines.

“There are vaccines for flu and COVID-19, and this year an RSV vaccine has been approved for older adults,” highlights Tang. “Vaccination is crucial for reducing the risk of severe illness.”

Eligible people can book in for a vaccination via the NHS website, the NHS App, or by calling 119 for free.

Practicing good hygiene is also very important.

“Regular hand washing, mask-wearing in crowded places, and staying home when sick can help reduce the spread,” says Tang.

Taking vitamin D supplements can also help support immune health.

“Many older adults are at risk of vitamin D deficiency, particularly in winter when sunlight exposure is low,” explains Tang. “While vitamin D can help boost overall immunity, it’s not a specific treatment for these viruses.

“However, ensuring adequate levels through supplements or diet may help reduce the risk of respiratory infections.”