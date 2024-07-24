What’s the summer blues and do you have it?

The arrival of sunshine usually provokes feelings of happiness and relief, but for some of us it can have the adverse effect.

While everyone else is at the beach, taking walks outside and enjoying a glass of Pimm’s in the garden, those suffering from summer blues often think will summer just end already?

So why can the changing seasons impact our mood and is there any way to overcome it?

What are the summer blues?

“The summer blues (or summer SAD) is characterised by a low mood you can’t shake off during the summer months,” said Lisa Gunn, mental health prevention lead at Nuffield Health.

While Antonio Kalentzis, psychologist and The British Psychological Society committee member, adds: “Unlike the more commonly discussed winter blues or Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), summer blues are less well-known but can be just as distressing.

“A common misconception is that everyone loves summer, leading those who experience summer blues to feel isolated or misunderstood.

“Additionally, society often portrays summer as a time of endless fun and relaxation, which can make those suffering feel abnormal or pressured to be happy.”

What causes it?

Summer SAD can be caused by an array of biological and social factors.

“Biologically, longer daylight hours can disrupt sleep patterns, leading to insomnia or poor sleep quality,” explains Kalentzis. “High temperatures and humidity can cause discomfort and irritability, while changes in melatonin production due to extended daylight hours can affect mood.

“Social factors also play a significant role and the pressure to be social during summer, with its many social obligations, can be overwhelming for introverted or socially anxious individuals.

“Increased exposure and activities like swimming can heighten body image concerns, and vacations or changes in daily routines can disrupt a person’s regular coping mechanisms and support systems.”

What are the symptoms?

Summer SAD presents identical symptoms to depression.

“Some signs to look out for include depression, low mood, anxiety, stress, increased levels of aggression, insomnia and difficulty staying asleep, reduced appetite and increased levels of fatigue,” says Gunn. “Also a lack of interest in socialising, reduced interest in pleasurable activities, difficulty concentrating and brain fog.

“These can range in intensity and severity and affect different individuals in different ways.”

Recognising the symptoms of summer blues is crucial for effective management, says Kalentzis.

“If you experience several of these symptoms consistently during the summer months, acknowledge these feelings and seek appropriate help and support.

What can help?

If your symptoms are making you feel isolated, here are some tips that may help…

Plan ahead

“The good thing about SAD is that you know when the symptoms are likely to come,” says Marianna Kilburn, a life coach at A.Vogel who specialises in stress, anxiety and low mood. “With this knowledge, you can plan the troublesome season accordingly.

“Make plans to eliminate stress – for example, if you suffer from reverse SAD, try to coordinate your child’s holiday camp with your worst symptoms. In this way, you can be guaranteed some peace and quiet.”

Keep your sleep schedule as regular as possible

It might be time to invest in some good quality curtains.

“Maintaining a regular sleep schedule is crucial, and using blackout curtains can help regulate sleep if longer daylight hours are a problem,” advises Kalentzis.

Don’t be afraid to say no

Setting boundaries with family and friends is important if you feel drained during big social situations.

“If an uncomfortable situation arises or you’re invited somewhere you don’t really want to go, don’t be afraid to politely leave or turn down the invitation,” advises Gunn. “Whilst socialising and being around others can benefit our mental health, forcing ourselves into uncomfortable situations can do more harm than good.”Limit your time in the sun

“This doesn’t mean don’t enjoy the summer sun, but make sure you’re not overexerting yourself,” says Gunn. “Dehydration, sunburn, and general fatigue can all make symptoms of depression worse when it gets hot.”

Staying hydrated and cool

“Staying cool by using fans, air conditioning, and staying hydrated can also help manage heat-related discomfort,” recommends Kalentzis. “Eating a healthy diet and staying well-hydrated can improve overall mood and energy levels.”

Speak to a professional

If you are struggle to cope, seek therapy through a GP referral or privately.“If you’re experiencing any of the symptoms and feel like SAD is impacting your day-to-day life, consider talking to a professional,” advises Gunn. “Talk-based therapy is one of many proven methods for tackling depression and SAD.”