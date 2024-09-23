Why is it harder to get out of bed when it’s raining?

Leaving the warmth of our comfortable beds can become an increasingly difficult task during autumn, especially when the grey skies and downpours set in.

We often associate rain and cold weather with lower mood and energy, compared with the brightness of summer – but why is this?

We asked a psychologist to help unpicked the reasons behind this, and share some advice on how to make dealing with wet mornings easier…

Does waking up to rain impact our mood?

“For some, rainy days may facilitate feelings of lethargy – associated with the relationship between the weather and staying indoors. For others, rain might be associated with feelings of adventure and exploration,” says Dr Rachael Molitor, chartered psychologist and lecturer at Coventry University.

“Either way, the conditioning of past experiences, the sensory input of the sound, smell and sight of rain may have an impact, and what the day holds can also influence these feelings.

“For example, if one was to have an ‘inside’ day, the rain may affect a person less. However, if one was planning on taking part in outside activities or a long commute to work, this may create different feelings.”

Does waking up to grey skies make it harder to get out of bed?

Rain is often accompanied by dark gloomy clouds, which reduces our exposure to sunlight.

“Due to circadian rhythms, our natural body clocks are influenced by sunlight,” highlights Molitor. “Low light may signal to the brain that it is still night-time, which can disrupt our bodies’ alertness.

“With this decreased motivation, darker mornings and grey environments may contribute to feelings of low energy, and reduce our activeness and motivation to start the day.”

The drop in temperature during the cooler months can also makes the thought – and action – of getting out of bed harder.

“A decline in temperature, especially in the morning, might be associated with reducing the body’s exertion and protecting energy stores, leading to difficulty getting out of bed and starting the day,” says Molitor.

“From a social psychology perspective, the warmth one feels from the comfort of bed in the morning might be more appealing when we can see it is cooler and dark outside from our window. This can make it psychologically harder to leave bed in the morning.”Why does rain often make us feel more sleepy?For some people, listening to the sounds of rain while laying in bed might be quite sleep-inducing.

“The repetitive soft sound of rain can produce calming effects, which encourages feelings of relaxation,” explains Molitor. “In addition, the decrease in light exposure during rainy days can reduce the brain’s production of cortisol – a hormone which helps keep us alert. This, in conjunction with increased melatonin (the hormone which induces sleep), can make us feel more lethargic.”

How to master rainy mornings

Here are a few things you can do to help you feel more energised in the morning when it’s bucketing it down outside…

1. Associate rain with something you enjoy

“Associating the rain with something positive through simple conditioning could help the mind wake up significantly quicker,” says Molitor. “Try pairing a rainy morning with something you enjoy, such as your favourite coffee or breakfast.”

2. Create a morning routine

Something simple like making your bed first thing can help get the day off to a productive start.

“Establishing a consistent morning routine, irrespective of the weather outside, may also support [the process],” says Molitor. “It helps us feel like we have achieved something in the morning, before we have started the day.”3. Flood your room with light

“Expose yourself to as much natural light as possible, whether that be by going on a walk or by opening the blinds,” advises Molitor. “This can help regulate your circadian rhythm, and may biologically support the level of activity that can be produced in the morning.”

4. Incorporate an activity into your morning routine

Listening to music or going for a run, for example, can help bolster your dopamine levels and help you feel good.

“Doing an activity that increases levels of dopamine (the neurotransmitter associated with reward) may support an association between rainy mornings and positivity,” suggests Molitor.