Why we all need to take a leaf out of Lizzo’s book and exercise more self-love

In a world of internet trolls and relentless body shaming, Lizzo’s Instagram page is a balm.

The 33-year-old joyously practices self-love, reminding us all to do the same. She poses in bikinis with inspiring captions such as “I am learning to radically love every part of myself” and “I’m beautiful and I’m still fat. These things are not mutually exclusive.”

And yet, as a plus-size woman, it seems as though Lizzo’s body is always up for ‘debate’. People are constantly discussing her size, her lifestyle and whether she’s ‘healthy’ or not – despite not even knowing her.

Now, Twitter user @WitchybT has gone viral for unpicking the double standards some people have when talking about Lizzo

They wrote: “I hate it when people defend Lizzo and say ‘See she’s healthy she eats the healthiest meals’. Even if Lizzo ate nothing but candy and junk food all day it doesn’t give anyone the right to criticize her body.”

She continued: “You don’t question skinny people’s health constantly and criticize them. Leave us plus size people out of your mouth.”

Lizzo is open about her lifestyle on social media – she started experimenting with a vegan diet in 2020, and often posts her intense workouts on Instagram and TikTok. However, @WitchybT is right – just because it seems like Lizzo has a healthy diet, doesn’t mean that’s the ‘right’ way to be. She doesn’t need the world’s praise or criticism for living her life – it’s no one’s business but hers. After all, who’s to say what’s the ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ way to be? Health and happiness can mean completely different things for different people.

It feels like it’s part of a trend for policing plus bodies – just because someone isn’t a sample size, and shares certain aspects of their life online, doesn’t mean people have an automatic right to pass judgement.

As Lizzo says in an Instagram post: “I fed myself greens and water and fruit and protein and sunlight. You don’t have to do that to be beautiful or healthy. That was my way. You can do life your way.”

We’re all on our own journeys when it comes to our lifestyle choices, self-love and paths to body acceptance. Perhaps the best thing we can do is learn from Lizzo and focus on our own happiness, instead of critiquing others.