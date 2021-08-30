Women’s fitness kit: 8 best buys for an autumn motivation boost

That back-to-school feeling still hits us hard when September rolls around – and the high-energy vibes of the new school term aren’t just for kids. It’s also a great time for adults to revisit their resolutions and set some fresh goals, especially when it comes to fitness.

With that in mind, we’ve sought out the latest kit, smart tech and accessories to put a spring in your step and support your training this autumn, indoors and out.

Whether you’re signing up for a marathon or simply committing to a bit more activity each week, replace old mud-splattered trainers and recycle those threadbare yoga leggings with these fit list picks…

1. Lululemon Swift Speed Bra High Support in Black, £78, lululemon.co.uk

(Handout/PA)

Sports bras aren’t a one-size-fits-all deal, and the level of support you need will depend on your training style and bust. This ultra firm bra from Lululemon is designed to keep you feeling comfortable on high-impact runs, with a bonded underband and hook-and-eye closure that clings to the body and won’t ride up while you’re on the move.

We like that it has strategically placed mesh fabric panels for extra breathability, as well as soft, sculpted cups for minimising bounce.

2. Domyos Sport Tote in Graphic Print, £12.99, decathlon.co.uk

(handout/PA)

Now that gyms have thankfully reopened, it’s a good excuse to ditch your impractical tote bag and treat yourself to a proper gym holdall. This cheap and cheerful option from Domyos is a game-changer if you’re on a tight budget, helping you stow your kit in style. It’s roomy enough to fit all your gear and accessories, like skipping ropes and water bottles, and there are two smaller inside pockets for keeping valuables safe.

3. On Running Cloudflyer Trainers in Glacier and Rose Brown, £145, on-running.com

(Handout/PA)

On Running’s Cloudflyer road running shoe is all about comfort and support. The trendy Swiss brand says they’re made with a special Helion superfoam that’s brilliantly bouncy underfoot.

There’s a lot for both beginner and expert runners to like here – the ultralight mesh upper hugs the foot and provides a snug but breathable fit, for taking on trail routes as well as smoother road surfaces.

If you’ve been promising yourself you’ll download the Coach to 5k app and give the popular running challenge a go, these lightweight and super stylish kicks will give you all the motivation you need to stick to your schedule.

4. Garmin Forerunner 55 in Aqua, £179.99, garmin.com/en-GB

(Handout/PA)

Garmin’s Forerunner 55 watch simplifies training, pacing and recovery, making it the perfect running buddy for people who need some coaching advice. Key features including Garmin’s tailored running coach, suggested workouts, Pace Pro Lite and a special recovery advisor, meaning the watch will do the thinking – all you have to do is get out there and run.

There’s also stress and sleep tracking, so you can better understand how your wellbeing and recovery is impacting your running performance. It comes in a few colours options and we love this eye-catching turquoise.

5. Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings in Orange Marl, £40, gymshark.com

(Gymshark/PA)

When it comes to the feelgood factor, slipping on a pair of colourful leggings is a good place to start. This flattering tangerine pair from Gymshark are made from a super soft stretchy fabric that looks great on all body shapes.

The ribbed waistband gives extra support during strength sessions, but they’re comfy enough to wear around the house on weekends too. The best part? They’re completely see-through-free, so you won’t have to worry about feeling self-conscious during squats and lunges.

6. Chillys Series 2 Bottle in Pollen, £30, chillys.com

(Handout/PA)

Whether you like to take your water bottle to the gym or it sits in your glove compartment after an outdoor run, investing a good reusable option means you’re doing your bit to rid the planet of single-use plastic.

Chilly’s is the brand you’ll find influencers snapping selfies with, thanks to their cheerful array of designs and colours. You can’t really go wrong – their bottles keep water cold for 24 hours and hot liquids warm for 12 hours. The Series 2 design has an anti-microbial drinking collar, so you won’t get those nasty metallic smells over time, and there’s a rubber base so it won’t topple over and spill between gym sets.

7. Women’s Under Armour Cloudstrike Shell Jacket, £53.97 (was £85), underarmour.co.uk

(handout/PA)

September spells the start of shower season again, so you’ll need to zip on a rain shell to protect you from the elements during outdoor sessions. Built for athletes, this 100% waterproof rain jacket is made from an incredibly light two-layer fabric, so you can repel water while staying cool.

There’s a front zip with a storm flap, roomy pockets for keys and your phone, and a hood for when it’s really lashing it down. Though a little pricey, this jacket is undeniably a worthy investment if you’re keen to keep running through the unpredictable autumn weather.

8. Mini Folding Bike, £600, store.inchcape.co.uk

(Handout/PA)

This collapsible bike from iconic car brand Mini is the perfect accessory to get you to and from the gym or office. It has an ingenious mechanism that allows the aluminium frame to be collapsed and unfolded again in seconds.

The padded leather saddle adds comfort, and it has eight gears to help power you up tricky uphill routes. Weighing less than 11kg, it’s lighter than some other fold-up bikes, making it easier to lift once it’s folded down. It can also be quickly loaded into any car boot with ease, so you can also make use of it on further-flung trips.