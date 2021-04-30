You need to know about these ace platforms fighting workplace harassment

Actor and producer Noel Clarke has “vehemently” denied sexual misconduct allegations levelled against him.

The claims, published in The Guardian newspaper, say 20 women – who knew Clarke in a professional capacity – had come forward with allegations of misconduct.

Clarke denies the allegations, but the news has once again put the spotlight on workplace harassment, something many men experience, and more than half of women of all ages (52%) have suffered, according to a TUC survey from 2016.

Even though it’s a depressingly common occurrence, harassment at work can feel very isolating, especially if colleagues or managers don’t take it seriously. But it’s important to remember that you are not alone. There are lots of resources that can offer advice, guidance, information and solidarity…

Bullying UK

Not all workplace harassment is sexual in nature – it can take many forms. Bullying UK has advice on what constitutes bullying, how to deal with a bully and how to approach your employer about the problem.

The Everyday Sexism Project

Encouraging women to speak out about their experiences, The Everyday Sexism Project seeks to ‘show that sexism exists in abundance in the UK workplace’ by asking people to record their stories – whether they happened at work or not – on the website. As well as sharing your own stories and reading others’, the site has a long list of helpful resources.

Citizens Advice

With dedicated sections for England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, the Citizens Advice website offers detailed information about how workplace harassment is covered from a legal perspective, including issues relating to age, disability, gender, sex, religion and race, or you can contact your nearest branch for one to one advice.

In Ireland, the Citizens Information has information online and 26 local centres.

Rose McGowan

One of the first women in Hollywood to go public with allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Rose McGowan uses her social media platforms to speak out about workplace sexual harassment and other important issues. With her #RoseArmy of dedicated supporters, the actor and activist encourages women to raise their voices and ‘shine light on darkness’.

Rights of Women

Rights of Women is a charity focused on using the law to particularly help women facing a variety of issues, including harassment. Recognising the law is complex and can be confusing, the website has lots of detailed legal information including an excellent, up to date sexual harassment FAQ section explaining what to do if you’re being harassed while working from home.