Here’s why you should never use a microwave to make the perfect cup of tea
18:02pm, Tue 16 Feb 2021
Making a cup of tea using a microwave might be quick, but it leaves a bad taste.
That’s the verdict of a study by the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China looked at how heating liquid works in a microwave.
The electric field that acts as a warming source in a microwave causes a liquid to be two different temperatures. This means that water in a cup could be cold at the bottom and hot at the top, which is not ideal when trying to brew tea.
To make the perfect cuppa, the water needs to be one uniform temperature. That’s why it is best to use a kettle.