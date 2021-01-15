Hogwarts Legacy game won’t be released until 2022
16:56pm, Fri 15 Jan 2021
Hogwarts Legacy has become the first major game of the year to be postponed until 2022.
Sign up to our newsletter
The official Twitter account revealed the postponement in a statement which read: "We would like to thanks fans from around the world on the tremendous reaction to the announcement of Hogwarts Legacy from our Portkey Games label.
"Creating the best possible experience for all of the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us so we are giving the game the time it needs.
"Hogwarts Legacy will be released in 2022."
Although the game is based on the Harry Potter movies, it will be set in the 1800s, way before the J.K. Rowling franchise.
Avalanche Software are developing the game, the creators of Disney Infinity.