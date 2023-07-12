Bournville, a picturesque village in south Birmingham, boasts a unique history and is famed internationally for its Cadbury chocolate factory. Established by George and Richard Cadbury in 1879, the village is home to beautiful parks, clean streets, and charming cottages. The Cadbury brothers aimed to provide quality living conditions for their workers, resulting in well-built homes with large gardens. The Bournville Village Trust was established in 1900, and to this day, adheres to its founder's wish to have no pubs within the village. Despite its idyllic setting, the village is perhaps best known for producing beloved chocolate treats enjoyed worldwide.

A three-bedroom terraced house on Craigton Road, Glasgow has been listed via auction by Auction House Scotland, with offers over £95,000 accepted. Consisting of a lounge, fitted kitchen, bathroom and porch on the ground floor, and two bedrooms and a study on the upper floor, the property also boasts unique outdoor decking. Ideally situated for accessing the M8 motorway, it's considered an attractive short-term rental or AirBnB option. Contact Auction House Scotland on 01413 761282 or via the Zoopla listing for enquiries.

A three-bedroom house in Gorton, Manchester has been listed for sale at £190,000, perfect for first-time buyers. The property, listed by eXp UK estate agents on Zoopla, has off-road parking, a good-sized garden, and spacious living room with a bay window and fireplace. Each bedroom provides ample storage, with the possibility of converting one into an office. A modern bathroom featuring a combined bath and shower is also included. Contact 01462 659291 for further details.

A three-bedroom house in Erdington, Birmingham has been put on sale for £150,000. Listed by Just Move Estate Agents & Lettings on Zoopla, the property is ideal for first-time buyers. It features well-sized rooms, a large living room with space for dining or a home office and a sizable garden. Located near Witton Lakes Park, it's a short distance from local transport and Birmingham city centre.-Agent: Just Move Estate Agents & Lettings, Contact: 01216 593865.

Momo Homes is offering a four-bedroom luxury house in Glasgow, priced at £799,995. The property, part of the exclusive Glades development, allows buyers to customise their kitchens and bathrooms. It features a front driveway, front terrace, and a spacious rear garden. Inside, buyers can choose German kitchen styles and luxury Siemens appliances. The house has a video intercom system, alarm system, double glazed doors and windows, and an efficient heating system. The neighbourhood offers excellent shopping and dining options, with regular public transport to surrounding towns. For more details, contact Momo Homes or visit Zoopla.

This traditional Scottish cottage in North Uist is on sale, boasting a modern interior amidst idyllic scenery. The property features an open-plan lounge, a stylish shower room, an ergonomic kitchen, utility room, a spacious conservatory, and four well-sized bedrooms. It charms with unique character from features such as a bookcase display under the stairwell. The exterior offers a driveway, detached garage, and a garden with a pond, rockery, and wildflower meadow. Benefits also include underfloor heating in select rooms. Available for £235,000, interested parties can get in touch via 01312 687059 or through Zoopla.

This striking five-bedroom home in Worsley, Manchester, is on the market for £1,750,000, listed by Strike estate agents on Zoopla. The lodge-style property features lake views, front and rear balconies, and is nestled in Worsley Woods. Recently extended and modernised, it includes a gym, office space, and a large, multi-tiered garden. Perfect for enjoying warm weather.

Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon have listed their 11,500-square-foot Hancock Park, Los Angeles, estate for £15.5m. The Mediterranean Revival-style mansion, revamped by the couple after their purchase in 2015, boasts six bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, a guest apartment, and elevator access to all floors. The Osbournes are planning to return to the UK due to Ozzy's dissatisfaction with the frequency of mass shootings in the US, and his desire not to be buried in California's celebrity-favoured cemetery, Forest Lawn. Their LA property features a chef's kitchen, a plush all-red screening room, and a luxurious outdoor area with a mosaic-tiled pool.

House prices in Scotland are surging, with an 11.2% rise in 2021. Glasgow is experiencing this surge, particularly in affluent areas. According to Property Solvers' tool, the top ten most expensive addresses include Calderwood Road, Kingsborough Gardens, Park Circus, Hamilton Avenue, Clifton Street, Hamilton Drive, Claremont Terrace, Winton Drive, Terregles Avenue and Banavie Road. Prices range from an average of £1,567,333 on Calderwood Road to £760,666 on Banavie Road. The price increases reflect the demand for properties in these sought-after locations.

This three-bedroom house in Handsworth, Birmingham is on sale for £199,950. Listed by Hunters estate agents on Zoopla from June 20, the property includes an unusual loft conversion space ideal for a home office or gym. While it requires some modernisation, it offers great potential as a family home. All bedrooms are generously sized, and the open-plan lounge and dining area has ample potential. Property Summary:Location: Leyton Road, Handsworth, Birmingham B21Price: £199,950Agent: Hunters estate agentsContact: 01216 593615