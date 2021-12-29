Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken frankly about her struggle with alopecia in a new video posted on social media.

The Matrix Resurrections actress, 50, first revealed she had the autoimmune disorder, which attacks hair follicles resulting in bald spots, in 2018.

In the clip posted on Tuesday, she explained to her 10.9m followers how the condition had progressed and that rather than stress out about it, she had decided to embrace it.

“Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something😜 Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

Pinkett Smith then explained in the clip: “Now at this point, I can only laugh. Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that,” while pointing to the bald spot with her still festively decorated nails.

She continued: “So it just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide. So I thought I’d just share it so y’all are not asking any questions.

“But you know mama’s going to put some rhinestones in there. I’m going to make me a little crown. That’s what mama’s going to do.”

Speaking about the condition previously during her Red Table Talk YouTube serious, the Hollywood star - who is married to actor Will Smith - admitted to being “terrified” about it.

“I’ll tell you it was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair, just in my hands, and I was like “oh my God am I going bald?”’ she recalled.

“It was one of those times in my life when I was literally shaking with fear.”