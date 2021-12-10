Jennifer Aniston opens up about her agoraphobia due to the coronavirus pandemic
Jennifer Aniston has opened up about struggling to socialise during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m prone to agoraphobia, and so I used to be like, ‘Let’s go to dinner,’ and now I’m like, ‘No, let’s not. Come over, come over, come over.’ I think I’ve been to five restaurants [since the pandemic began], and the same ones because they required vaccinations,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.
“You know, someone literally called me a ‘liberal Vax-hole’ the other day. I don’t understand the disconnect right now, being bullied for wanting people not to be sick? I mean, that’s what we’re talking about.”
The former Friends star, 52, has however enjoyed having more down time, telling the publication: “I love to work, but I also love to not work. I’m really OK. And this may be pandemic-related, because I went through a period of working non-stop with maybe a month or two off here and there for almost 25 years.”
With options for travel expanding, The Morning Show actress has admitted that she’s both “excited” and “terrified” at the prospect of getting on a plane again.
She explained: “I haven’t left California since January 2020. Courteney [Cox’s] in Malibu is as far as I’ve been. It’s Sony studios, Courteney’s, the Batemans’ - there are, like, five houses I’ve been to.”
