Katy Perry is collaborating with Pokémon to celebrate franchise’s 25th anniversary
23:26pm, Thu 14 Jan 2021
US singer Katy Perry is teaming up with Pokémon and Universal Music Group to cultivate a new music program, P25 Music.
The 36 year-old will help celebrate Pokémon on the franchise's 25th anniversary, along with other global artists.
Specific details of the singer's involvement have not been revealed.
She wrote on Twitter: "Where u were directly affects where u are now... Meaning... I can’t believe I used to trade my POGS for @Pokemon cards at lunch in jr high & now I get to be part of the #pokemon25 celebration... let’s just say I’m feelin pretty electric bout it."