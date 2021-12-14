Kim Kardashian has responded to past accusations of black fishing when wearing her hair in braids and cornrows.

The reality TV star-turned-SKIMS-businesswoman, 41, said she “would never do anything to appropriate any culture” in her style, which is sometimes influenced by her oldest daughter, North West, eight, who is bi-racial.

“Honestly, a lot of the time it comes from my daughter asking us to do matching hair,” she told i-D Magazine.

Kim, who is also mother to daughter Chicago, three, and sons Saint, six, and Psalm, two, with estranged husband Kanye West, 44, went on to say how she had attempted to discuss the issue with North, explaining: “I’ve had these conversations with her that are like, ‘Hey, maybe this hairstyle would be better on you and not on me’.

“But I also want her to feel that I can do a hairstyle with her and not make it that big of a deal either if that’s something that she’s really asking for, and really wants.”

Highlighting her own cultural background, she said that ‘there’s also a history of braiding hair in Armenia, and people forget that I am Armenian as well’.

The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star concluded that she has ‘definitely learned over time and tried to pass that culture of learning onto [her] kids too’.