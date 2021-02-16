Krispy Kreme launch special edition Mars doughnut to mark NASA’s Perseverance landing on red planet
14:34pm, Tue 16 Feb 2021
Krispy Kreme are offering a limited-edition Mars doughnut to celebrate NASA's Perseverance rover's landing.
The caramel-dipped and chocolate cream-filled doughnut will be sprinkled with cookie crumbs to resemble the red planet’s terrain.
The limited-edition doughnut will only be available on the day of the landing, Thursday, February 18. People who participated in NASA’s ‘Send Your Name to Mars’ programme will be given one free Mars doughnut each. To receive their free doughnut members must show their NASA-issued Mars 2020 Perseverance ‘boarding pass’ in-store.