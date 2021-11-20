10 amazing pictures of the Queen and Prince Philip – on what would have been their wedding anniversary

A legend in her own lifetime, the Queen has accomplished countless feats prior and during her magnificent reign, with one notable person by her side – the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Together they celebrated the Queen’s Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees, and today (November 20) would have been their 74th wedding anniversary.

In celebration of their enduring love affair, we look back to some of their most memorable moments caught on camera…

(PA archive)

As the world watched in wonder, Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh tied the knot on November 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey.

(PA archive)

Five years later on June 2, 1953, Queen Elizabeth II was crowned with her very handsome prince by her side; seen here waving from the balcony to the onlooking crowds around the gates of Buckingham Palace after the Coronation.

(PA Archive)

Together they carried out countless royal duties; this is the young couple arriving at the British Industries Fair, Olympia, London in 1956.

Making a happy group on the lawns at Balmoral, are the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and their three children Princess Anne, Prince Charles and baby Prince Andrew, on his father’s knees.

(PA Archive)

Looking relaxed and smiling, the Queen and Philip celebrating their Silver Wedding Anniversary in the grounds of Balmoral and enjoying the beautiful Scottish countryside.

(Martin Bell/PA Archive)

Once more in the Scottish Highlands where the Queen spends her summer holiday, surrounded by the men in her life. Always the snappy dresser, the Duke of Edinburgh and their sons (l-r) Prince Andrew, Prince Charles and Prince Edward.

(Ron Bell/PA Archive)

Famous for his sense of humour, here’s Philip making the Queen smile on a State Visit to the Great Wall of China at the Badaling Pass, in 1986.

(David Jones/PA Archive)

Easy does it! The Prince helps the Queen alight from the Australia State Coach, Australia’s bicentennial gift, at the Houses of Parliament as they arrive for what must have been an extremely swanky affair in 1988.

(Reuters Rota/PA Archive)

Resplendent in red, the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh smile as they arrive at the Guildhall, London, for a lunch to celebrate their Golden Wedding Anniversary.

(Christopher Furlong/PA Archive)

Side by side as always, Philip captures the Queen’s attention while watching the Herefordshire Diamond Day celebrations at King George V Playing Fields in Hereford.