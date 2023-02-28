10 bargain updates to make your home feel like springtime

Spring is the perfect time to change things up at home.

From flirty accents to fancy florals, and thoughts turning to outdoor living, these stylish homewares are easy on the wallet and certain to spruce up your space…

1. Wilko Spring Wreath, £14, Wilko

Faux foliage makes a timeless statement.

2. JYSK SIMON bowl in Sand, £4, Cutlery set MIKAEL in Gold – 16 pieces, £15, Bowl glass JONAS assorted, £1 each, Drinking glass SIGBERT in Orange, £2.25 each, JYSK online and in-store

Design-led without the designer price tag, up your tablescaping game with this chic crockery and cutlery.

3. Set of 4 Expressive Floral Picnic Dinner Plates, £18, Marks & Spencer

With an artisan feel, mix and match these beautiful bold florals when it’s time to dine al fresco.

4. Flower Lady Portrait Art, £37.99, other items from a selection, The Range

Inspired by famous artist, Frida Kahlo, this vibrant artwork looks like the real deal – and could (almost) pass as one of her portraits.

5. George Flower Shaped Cushion, £9, Gingham Check Cotton Cushion, £10, Green Floral Round Cushion, £8, Lilac Knit Ruffle Trim Throw, £22, rest of items from a selection, Direct.asda

These pretty petals and pastels signal springtime, and one of the sweetest buys in the soft furnishings department.

6. Organic Framed Mirror, £27.99, The Range

A luxury for less, adorning your wall with a statement mirror will make any space look brighter and bigger.

7. Cushion Chair Seats LANDHOLM, £4 each, JYSK, in-store

Swap out your old cushion seats for these plush pads and your chairs will look bang up to date.

8. Pom Floral Easter Bunny Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, from £25 to £55, Next

These cute bunnies will put a smile on your face when it’s time to snuggle up in bed.

9. Hanging Frames with Pressed Pampas, £3 each, Vase with Handle, £8, other items from a selection, B&M, in-store

With pampas trending big time, thanks to the cottagecore aesthetic, get the look with these fetching frames. Team with this artisan-style vase to make it more special.

10. Wilko 3 Tier Planter Stand, £25, Wilko

This sturdy stand will take your outdoor oasis to the next level.