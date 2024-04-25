10 blissful bathroom updates for a spa-like feel

When you’re looking for a haven at home to unwind and relax, the bathroom is your best bet for seeking sanctuary from the outside world.

An escape route with wellbeing on tap, especially with carefully curated furnishings, storage solutions and accessories to ensure your comfort, wellness and encourage some me-time.

Here’s what’s new in-store to boost your bathtime rituals…

1. John Lewis Scandi Round Oak Wood Wall Mirror, Natural, from £130, John Lewis Rattan Dressing Table Stool, Oak, £125, Luxury Spa Towels, from £10 to £44, rest of items from a selection, John Lewis

When you want to get the look and create the right vibe, this circular mirror, co-ordinating table stool and spa-style towels imbibe a blissful place to unwind.

2. Pink Daisy Towel, from £8 to £18, Next

Fresh as a daisy and pretty in pink, what’s not to love?

3. The White Company Lacquer Three Tier Storage Unit, £130, The White Company

This chic caddy marries function with flair and ideal for holding hand towels, body lotion and all your wellness booty.

4. Heart and Soul Slogan Bath Mat, £12, Dunelm

When you want to switch it up a notch, a fun logo bath mat lifts the spirits.

5. White Malvern Chalk Storage Console, £175, Next

A smart storage unit with ample space for three wicker baskets, and three-shelf cupboard for decluttering, organising and keeping stuff streamlined – and out of sight.

6. Tropez Mint Patterned Tiles, One Box, £31.19 (covers 0.55 square metre), Porcelain Superstore

Suitable for a splashback or shower, even if you’re not big on DIY, think about overlaying existing basin tiles with a Mediterranean-inspired pattern for a mini makeover that’s bang up-to-date.

7. Bath Sheets in Charcoal, Grey and Cream, £8 each, B&M Stores – in-store

With a luxurious feel, these bath sheets have boutique hotel written all over them.

8. Marble Mirror, £7, Marble Soap Dispenser, Grey – £4, Marble Toothbrush Holder – Grey, £3.50, rest of items from a selection, B&M Stores – in store

Think a marble effect with trendy grey accessories… thanks to this budget-priced bathroom range, a modern, monochrome spa look is more achievable than you might think.

9. WoodWick Island Coconut Candle, from £10.99, WoodWick

Exotic scents of creamy coconut with fruity pineapple will transport you to a tropical retreat.

10. Rattan Natural Caddy, £50, Rattan Round Basket Natural Large, £14, rest of items from a selection, Dunelm

Part of The Edited Life range, these rattan storage baskets, trays and caddy channel a boho bathroom aesthetic for a beachy makeover.