10 Christmas gift ideas to delight homeware lovers

When it comes to gifting and styling it out with a little something for the home, finding the right present that reflects your recipient’s taste is a win-win… if you get it right.

Especially if they’re enthusiastic about the world of interiors, or just love curating things for their space – and are always on the look-out for those stylish little extras.

From fabulous furnishings to key kitchenware, here’s what’s hot in homewares this festive season…

1. Amber Glass Storage Jar With Black Lid – £14 each or £36 for a set of three, Rockett St George

Décor designed to be displayed, when it comes to getting a coffee, tea or sugar fix, a funky storage jar is where it’s at.

2. Zwilling Air Fryer 4 L, Black, £139, Zwilling

Top of the wish list for ways to save money and energy, this 4-litre air fryer looks as good as it cooks. With LED touch screen, this worktop appliance can cook, bake and fry with six pre-set programmes and 1400w power.

3. Luxe Ribbed Sand Timer (30cm), £13, Matalan

Just the right measure… this visual tool can be used to time screen breaks, prep time in the kitchen and even manage mindfulness. It comes in a trendy olive green, too.

4. Portmeirion Sara Miller Artisanne Noir Set of 2 Espresso Cup & Saucers, £35, Portmeirion

Presented in a beautiful gift box, these stylish espresso cups are worthy of a #shelfie, with a shimmer of gold to lift the modish, monochrome theme.

5. Cottage Floral Ornate Stag Cushion, £29.99, Claire Lewis

Lovely to look at and easy on the eye, this scatter cushion will lend some whimsy décor to an accent chair or sofa. With a choice of faux suede or poly/linen backing.

6. Pine Cone Candles, £25.95 each, Sparkle Lighting

Cue a pine cone candle for some festive flair… flickering flameless LEDs are tailor-made for tablescapes. Think a winter wonderland of white with silver settings.

7. Luca Leopard Gold Candleholder, £19.50, Oliver Bonas

Worth seeking out, this fabulous feline crowned with emerald green detailing hints at art nouveau – and a real collectible.

8. M&S Collection Teddy Fleece Snuggle Pocket Bolster Cushion, £17.50, other items from a selection, Marks & Spencer

This teddy two-in-one is just the ticket… not only can you cosy up and cherish its softness, but with pockets either side, you can keep your hands as warm as toast.

9. Soft Touch Brushed Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set, from £42 to £72, Next

Perfect for giving – or gifting yourself – this sexy black bedding boasts pinch pleats for a boutique hotel vibe; and would look stunning paired with cream sheepskin bolsters for a majestic makeover.

10. East End Prints How To Have a Spa Day at Home Print, With Frame, from £26, Dunelm

Pure escapism, when your bathroom and body needs a boost, this pretty print sends all the right messages to inspire a haven of wellbeing.