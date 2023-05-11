10 clever ways to style up your home office

Working from home has become our natural habitat, so it’s even more important your day-to-day desk space serves its purpose.

With warmer weather on the horizon, it could be time to give your home office a refresh for brighter days ahead.

Here’s how to get a little more organised and up your WFH game…

1. Sarah JK Designs Book Journal, Summer Blooms, £14.95

Whether it’s meeting bullet points or words of wisdom, this A5 softback journal is perfect for jotting down notes and thoughts of the day.

2. Furniture Village Madrid Desk, £399 (was £539), Holden Swivel Office Chair in Brown, £169 (was £229)

This Scandi-style desk with tapered legs will slot into any scheme, and features a central drawer to keep techy stuff out of sight when the day is done. Team with a smart swivel chair for maximum comfort.

3. Zuiver Cute Desk Collection Clock in Green, £19 (was £29), Cuckooland

A trendy sage green clock will slick up your desk accessories – style it with mood-boosting succulents and plants.

4. Set of Three Odonata Box Files – Red Madder, £65, OKA

When you want to be clever, these brilliant binders will fuel your filing power.

5. William Blake Framed Wall Art, £59.50, (A3), top right, Oliver Bonas

A feature wall of framed art makes a statement and can channel your creative best. Think William Blake’s poem ‘The Tyger’ in a wooden frame.

6. Cambridge Print Small Letter Trays: Selvedge Madder, £25, top; Charleston Meander, £25, bottom, Cambridge Imprint

Time to push the envelope – these jazzy letter trays are where it’s at.

7. Evelyn Oak Effect Folding Desk, £49, Stanis Dining Chair, Velvet in Black, £89, Smart Industrial Calendar Block, £20, Dunelm

When you want the option to power up or close down, this fashionable folding desk can be stored away when not in use – and the velvet chair can serve as an extra dining seat.

8. Shards Design – Large Magnetic Notice Board in Ocean, £58, Beyond The Fridge

Designed to inspire and organise your world, this magnetic mood board can be styled to suit your surroundings.

9. Furniture Choice Milton Oak 120cm Dining Table in Oak, £179.99

This solid table is designed for modern living and will fit into any officescape with its classic design.

10. Martha Brook Desk Accessories: Pastel Scalloped Pen Pot, Light Lilac, £20.95, Two Tone Pastel Pen Pot, £20.95, Pastel Grooved Coaster Or Pen Holder, £19.95

Funky and fun, these pastel pen pots and holders will make light of a heavy workload.