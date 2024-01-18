10 dreamy ways to deck out a new nursery
It’s not every day you get the chance to create a snug scheme for little ones, especially if you’re bringing home baby for the first time.
And it’s only natural you want your nursery to be a safe sanctuary, where you both feel cocooned and comforted… with stylish touches to provide a practical yet playful aesthetic.
Here’s what’s on our wish list for decking out a nifty nursery…
1. Sheep Swaddle Blanket & Hat Set, £30, rest of items from a selection, Sophie Allport
Soft and sweet, every sprog loves a little lambkin logo.
2. George Natural Bear Nursery Collection: Natural Bear 3D Sleep Bag 2.5 Tog, £15; Natural Bear Jersey Cot Bed Sheets, Set of 2, £10, Natural Bear Rug, £14; rest of items from a selection, Direct.asda
Who wouldn’t want to snuggle up with these cute cubs?
3. Keepsake Box, £40, The White Company
A prize presentation box, there’s space for doting details and delights, treasured moments and heart-warming mementos such as baby’s first tooth.
4. The Little Green Sheep Quilted Moses Basket Cot Bed, £109, Next
Made from natural palm leaf, this Moses basket is easy to manoeuvre and means they won’t miss out on anything when you’re busying yourself.
5. 2024 Dated Bear, £15, The White Company
Hugs and cuddles… this bewitching bear can’t be beaten for its friendly face and enduring appeal. Adorable!
6. Obaby High Back Rocking Chair, White/Oatmeal, £275, John Lewis
Rock A Bye Baby… a comfy rocking chair with cushioned support sets the scene for cradle songs and sweet dreams.
7. Kids Concept Edvin Cotton Woodland Playmat Rug, £50, Cuckooland
This woodland-themed playmat is more than a decorative feature. It’s ideal for capturing their imagination with furry friends, to teach tiny tots about the natural world.
8. Willie Steamboat Willie Wallpaper, £75 per roll, Bobbi Beck
When you want to bring a playroom to life or create their first feature wall, you can count on Mickey Mouse to steal the show. Timeless and tailor-made for playtime, bedtime and reading Disney classics.
9. Vox Canne Baby Cot Bed 2 Piece Nursery Set, £945, Cuckooland
With adjustable nursery cot bed (that can be transformed into a toddler bed) and dresser with three drawers that converts into a changing table, these are your two hero pieces of furniture – and building block for baby’s first nursery. Blending function with form, the cane webbing tops the style stakes, and the oval cot bed can also be turned into a day bed or toy station further down the line.
10. Oh Baby Neon Light Box, £24 (was £59.99), Lights4Fun
There’s lots to love about ambient lighting that does what it says on the box. With its warm neon glow, this one’s funky enough for baby and tweenies.
