10 glitzy ways to style sleek soirées

It’s the season of glamour, from showy sequins to statement accessories, they’re all part of your party prep.

And when you want to dial up your décor for your end-of-year celebrations, a little shimmer on the sideboard, eye-catching brilliance to the cocktail trolley, or fancy gilding on your flutes will all set the tone.

To up your hosting game when your guests make an entrance, these plush little extras have the wow factor…

1. Cocktail Collection Cocktail Shaker, £12.95, Martini Glass, Set of 2, £16, ProCook

When you’re throwing a party, a margarita has all the makings of a magical evening.

2. Morris Monkey Gold Bottle Stop, £12.50, Oliver Bonas

There’s no monkeying around, this gold bottle stopper will glam up your bar cart.

3. Black Disco Ball Drinks Trolley Cart, £220, Rockett St George

Boogie nights… this lavish drinks trolley will spark the conversation with its striking sphere design.

4. MKA 4Pk Metallic Gold Flute Glasses Cheers, £39.99, Dobbies

Fancy flutes are a must-have for the best bubbles.

5. Dutchbone Sandook Side Table, £119, Cuckooland

Proffering a tray of canapés? This showy side table is the perfect place to perch a drink.

6. STAR by Julien Macdonald Tatiana Glass Bar Trolley, £159 (was £273), Freemans

The most coveted present to self-gift? For old Hollywood glamour, more is more when you want to showcase your luxe libations.

7. Hopper Silver Table Lamp with Bespoke Shade, £119, Cotterell and Co

Mood enhancing, ambient lighting is an interior designer’s secret weapon – and this handsome hare is a thing of beauty. Shade sold separately.

8. Party Poster, from £9.95, (21 x 30cm), Poster Store

The pulling power of a sexy poster… with this shimmering backdrop, everyone will be dance-floor ready.

9. Crescent Gold Round Wall Mirror – 80cm, £84.99 (was £94.99), Furniturebox

Mirror, mirror on the wall… add another dimension to your #shelfie tags with a dazzling reflection.

10. Gold Metallic Bee Cushion, £30, Ella James

Sweet as honey, this scatter cushion has Queen Bee written all over it.