10 pretty homewares to evoke a sense of romance

If you’re in the mood for some dainty decos, playful pieces and girly glamour, embracing your feminine side with a touch of whimsy can work wonders in the world of interiors.

Especially with the focus on romantic homewares in the run-up to Valentine’s celebrations – and the spotlight on dreamy decor.

Whether you’re looking to gift yourself or entertain a loved one, here’s what’s turning heads at home…

1. Pink Set of 2 Ottilie Saucers, £22; Pink Set of 2 Ottilie Gin Glasses, £22; rest of items from a selection, Next

With pink prosecco, gin or a champagne cocktail on the cards, these glamorous glasses look the part.

2. Emma Bridgewater Roses Collection: Roses 8 ½ Inch Plate, £22; Roses 10 ½ Inch Plate, £25; Roses 6 ½ Inch Plate, £16; rest of items from a selection

We’ve fallen head-over-heels for this rose-themed tableware collection with thoughts turning to romantic teas, sweet treats and fancy French macarons.

3. Love You Neon Block Light, £9.99, The Range

Romantic lighting accents with pink LEDs are right on point.

4. Faux Fur Gold Stool, £165, Audenza

Looking to luxe up a living room, bring some drama to a dressing table or boujee to your boudoir? With a shimmering gold frame topped with a fabulous faux fur seat, this stool is a showstopper.

5. Mustard Made Lockers in Berry, Blush & Poppy: From Left, Mustard Made Skinny Locker in Berry, £289; Mustard Made Lowdown Locker in Berry, £289; rest of items from a selection, Rose & Grey

Storage isn’t the sexiest subject but we’re passionate about these slender lockers in sorbet shades – with removable hanging rail, adjustable shelves and two hooks. Meanwhile, the lowdown locker features an adjustable shelf, cable holes and more.

6. Pink Ceramic Vase With Luscious Red Lips, £38, Rockett St George

Ready to pucker up? This fun-loving vase is tailor-made for carnations and roses.

7. Shabby Chic by Rachel Ashwell Ruffle Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Sunbleached Floral, from £55 to £90, Next

With a French farmhouse feel, this vintage-inspired bedding evokes thoughts of a romantic spring escape and walking barefoot through meadows… because it’s good to dream.

8. Magenta Pressed Glass Storage Jar, Large, £34, Ella James

Whether it’s scented potpourri and filling the air with fragrant freesias, or stashing bangles and baubles, this magenta glass vessel makes a prize pressie.

9. George Red Parisian Mini Floral Frill Edge Reversible Duvet Set, from £12 to £20; rest of items from a selection, Direct.asda

Just for the frill of it… these charming red florals flanked by candy stripes, ruffles, ditsy prints and a lipstick red and pink throw will make you feel like you are lying on a bed of roses.

10. George Pink Parisian Breakfast Floral Vase Cushion, £12, Direct.asda

Cue this plush ruffle-trimmed scatter cushion to cosy up with.