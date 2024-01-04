10 stylish storage solutions to spruce up your space

When you’ve set your mind on getting organised – with a goal to have a good old clear-out – it’s always handy to have a few key pieces to solve those storage dilemmas.

That’s especially true when you’ve sifted through everything, and realised you’re short on a few furnishings to artfully display placed decos and topiary – and hold or hide the everyday.

To help you sort your stuff, check out these smart buys with benefits…

1. Reed Storage Baskets, from £19 (Small), or £78 (Set of 3), Bohemia Design

These rectangular rustic-style baskets are slim enough to sit comfortably in shallow spaces – and channel a country kitchen aesthetic.

2. String Shelving – Cabinet With Flip Door, £318.75 (was £375), Utility Design

If you’re taken by the idea of a lightweight shelving system you can build on, this award-winning Scandi-style String design is timeless and deftly designed with adjustable shelves for extra storage.

3. Woood Fons Black Shelving Unit with Drawers, £511.20 (was £639), Cuckooland

With seven shelves, including a focal point to hold a prize possession and two handy drawers, this multi-tasking unit can be artfully arranged to slip into any space.

4. Shards Design – Large Magnetic Notice Board, Ocean, from £58 (55cm x 40cm), Beyond The Fridge

When you’ve cleared the decks but in need of inspiration, a pin board can be used for mood-boosting, creative collaborations, along with photos, paper trails and daily to-do lists to help you see the bigger picture.

5. Zuiver Metal Ladder Magazine Rack, £71.10 (was £79), Cuckooland

Practical, versatile and very of-the-moment, ladder racks offer endless possibilities for hanging items. From wool throws and favourite glossy mags, to hats on hooks and even items which like their back to the wall, they’re a win-win.

6. Cream Metal Trunks, £99.99, Small & Large, VonHaus

Not only do these vintage-style storage trunks inspire thoughts of wanderlust and far-flung places, they can hold all your summer stuff and general gear for when the time comes.

7. River Storage Basket – White & Natural Banana Twist – 66cm, £89, Where Saints Go

Ideal for styling up a forgotten corner, you can loop a decorative pom pom throw through the cane handles on this boho woven basket – and then fill to the brim with blankets or soft toys.

8. Wovens Medium Square Basket, available in Rusted Rose, Dried Clay and Forest Green, £62 each (was £65), Loaf

If you’re setting yourself up for a super-sized sort-out and looking to colour-code – or complement your existing scheme, these seagrass baskets will blend in beautifully.

9. Style Sisters PU Leather Storage with Bamboo Handles, £50 each, Next

When it comes to motivating your inner wardrobe mistress, these luxe-looking faux leather baskets are tailor-made for holding handbags, belts and accessories.

10. Cosmetic Organiser, £45, A Place For Everything

Seeking a cosmetic organiser worthy of all your bits and bobs? This tiered design with three trays and enough height for skincare and haircare products can be picked up and placed within easy reach. Comes with removable holder for brushes and bijou maquillage.