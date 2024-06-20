10 sunny ways to pimp up your picnic

We may not be having the balmiest of summers, but when the time comes and blazing sunshine beckons us outdoors, picnicking in the open air is one of life’s greatest pleasures.

Especially if you’ve prepped your picnicware to perfection, pre-chilled your cooler bag so everything tastes super fresh – and remembered the hand wipes for sticky fingers!

Here’s what’s spurring us into action, be it a picnic in the park, festival or summer social…

1. Multi Bright Picnic Dinnerware, Set of 4 Side Plates, £16, Next

Ideal for finger sandwiches, these pretty melamine plates will add colour to your spread, making everything that much tastier.

2. Checked Pink & Yellow Picnic Rug, £65, Oliver Bonas

Like a magic carpet, this cute, checked rug unfurls to display a trendy frayed trim.

3. Purple & Green Gingham Daisy Picnic Blanket, £35, Talking Tables

Cotton on one side and waterproof on the other, this blanket has picnic beauty spot written all over it – and won’t mind a bit of summer dew.

4. M&S Collection Set of 4 Summer Resort Picnic Hi Ball Glasses, £10.50 (was £15), Marks & Spencer

Whether it’s a cold glass of soda or ice-cold beer, these plastic highballs are made for balmy beach days or picnic by the lake.

5. Ochre/Cream Ditsy Floral Filled Picnic Backpack (x 4), £50, Next

The nomadic backpack of choice, there’s more to this chic carrier than first meets the eye. Nestled inside are four dinner plates, plastic cutlery, wine glasses, picnic blanket, cooler compartment and handy side pocket for a bottle of vino.

6. Frizz Red Expandable Wine Cooling Sleeve, £24.99, Peugeot Saveurs

Is there anything more refreshing and uplifting than a well-chilled glass of bubbly? A no-stress chiller, this racy red sleeve will ice your bottle in 20 minutes and keep it cold for two hours. Cheers!

7. Set of Four Enamel Plates & Mugs Pretty Colourful Enamelware, £84, rest of items from a selection, Enamel Happy

A no-brainer for busy households and happy campers, this whimsy enamel tableware is light, shatterproof and sweet enough to make you want to reach for it come rain or shine.

8. Wicker Picnic Basket with Red and White Gingham, £45, Maison Cherie

With a romantic vintage vibe, this French wicker basket imbibes thoughts of strolling to a beautiful meadow, sitting amongst wildflowers and tearing open a baguette. With inner pocket and insulated compartment.

9. Ridged 440ml Acrylic Goblet Set of 4, Green, £15.99 (was £17.99), Wayfair

What’s not to love about a fashionable green goblet to hold your G&T or glass of sauvignon blanc?

10. Alayah Folding Deck Chair, £44.99 (was £59.99), Wayfair

Sit back and relax… this striped canvas chair is great for lounging and grazing under blue skies. With solid hardwood frame, notches in rear legs and easy to pack flat.