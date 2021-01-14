10 ways to get organised and push the refresh button at home

Craving a bit more order and efficiency at home? There couldn’t be a better time to have a good clear-out and sort-out and get organised.

We know – hands up if you feel like we’re stuck in Groundhog Day? And the last thing anyone needs right now is more pressure to be ‘productive’.

But, if being surrounded by clutter and having to hunt down items when you need them is adding to your daily stress levels, this could be an opportunity to finally tackle those jobs you’ve been putting off.

If we put as much effort into sifting, sorting and sprucing up our interiors as we used to put into our social lives (sob!), life in the slow lane might be a smidge more rewarding. Plus, storage solutions can be super stylish – so think of this as fun and pleasing, rather than just a practical chore.

Prepare to make your space pristine by investing in a few key pieces built to last…

1. Hopkins Compact Desk – Oak Effect & White, £149; Thelma Office Chair – Grey, £99 (other items from a selection/part of room set), MADE

According to a recent survey by European design brand MADE.COM, last year, 43% of Brits used their free time at home to have a clear-out, and the brand saw the popularity of its storage offering surge by 35% in the first three months of the first lockdown. So if you’re still ‘making do’ and working at the kitchen table, we think their new Hopkins desk, with its clean lines and two drawers for documents and bits and bobs, is inspiration enough to upgrade your work station.

2. SmartStore by Orthex Plastic Storage Boxes, from £7-£30, John Lewis

Piles of paperwork getting you down? Time to take stock and box clever, with sustainable brand Orthex and their Smartstore range of practical storage boxes. Made from 100% recycled plastic, you’ll be able to see everything in a new, clutter-free light.

3. Bloomingville Douve Book Stand, £95 (other items part of room set), Sweet Pea & Willow

Keen readers and anyone with a magazine subscription will understand how tricky it is to find enough space to store your hardbacks, cookbooks and glossy mags without taking up masses of room. This stylish bookstand also doubles up as a statement piece – think about placing a decorative tray across one of the corners with a pretty ornament and abracadabra, you’ve gained more shelf space too.

4. Ferris Wheel planter, currently £24 (was £28), Red Candy

Some of us can never have enough succulents but these jade jewels need space to thrive – and neither you nor they will benefit from a crowded windowsill. Step in this funky ferris wheel, which will hold six of your little babies and leave room for a spiky companion.

5. Talin Wide Media Unit – Blue Stain Mango Wood & Brass, £549 (other items from a selection/part of room set), MADE

Chances are your games console has been working over-time and the TV is rarely switched off – but how about storing those devices? This striking entertainment centre, with its sophisticated tones of cobalt blue and brass, will hold everything inside, help you reclaim floor space, and let you connect with the outside world in style.

6. Koble Milo Smart Side Table With Speakers & Wireless Charging, £250, Cuckooland

Wave goodbye to unsightly cords and cables with this wireless charging surface. A smart side table boasting push button controls, two USB charging points, four Bluetooth speakers and power bank function for up to six hours, this tip-top table can sit anywhere in the house and won’t weigh you down with unnecessary electricals.

7. Oak Ladder Shelf, £285 (other items from a selection/part of room set), Graham & Green

Versatile and practical, no wonder shelf ladders are having a moment. This one’s crafted from solid oak with good depth and height, and sports six ledged steps for showing-off knick-knacks and holding homewares.

8. Bo Laundry Bin, £140 (other items part of room set), Brabantia

With so much staying in, premium homewares brand Brabantia are top of our wish list on laundry days, with chic cabinet designs such as their Bo laundry bin. With a clever quick-drop opening and removable laundry bag (machine washable), it’s easy to place anywhere and carry stuff to the washing machine.

9. Linn Clothes Rack – White Small, £128 and Black Large, £149; Foldable Laundry Basket – 40L – Grey, £33.95 (other items from a selection/part of room set), Brabantia

With more time on our hands for ironing and mending, Brabantia’s clothes racks and foldable laundry baskets bring charm into chores, especially if your inner wardrobe mistress can’t wait to revamp your clothing collection for post lockdown celebrations. So many clothes, and yet nothing to wear…

10. Bathroom Caddy, £145 (other items from a selection), The White Company

Bath-time bliss begins with having everything close to hand, and you can’t beat this bathroom caddy. Not only will it fit snuggly next to a free-standing bath, shower area or small tub, it’s versatile enough to suit any style and colour scheme. Come to think of it, it’ll work just as well as a stylist’s station for all your beauty bits and bobs. Job done.