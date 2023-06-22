10 ways to give your home an instant summer glow

Summer really is a time to shine – and we’re not just talking about the weather. From sun-filled schemes to sipping sundowners in style on balmy evenings, it’s only natural we’d want to filter out the shadows and welcome in some summer decor updates.

Think luminous decos and glimmering touches of gold. This is about channelling some of that sunny feel-good factor – much like we do with a sweep of bronzer and touch of shimmery lip gloss.

Here are 10 ways to work a hint radiance at home this summer…

1. Set of 4 Grapefruit Plates, £45, Rockett St George

For a citrusy twist to your summer tablescape, these gorgeous grapefruit plates come in lemon yellow, lime, orange and pink for mouth-watering starters and salads.

2. Gold Multi Tea Light Holder, £45, Graham & Green

Play up the glamour with this striking gold centrepiece, which creates a harmonious blend of candlelight and artisan metalwork. Holds nine tealights.

3. Lauren Stemless Balloon Glasses With Gold-Rim – Pair, £24, Dress For Dinner

Your best bubbles – be it fizz, a G&T or vodka and soda – will taste that much more delicious in trendy stemware without the stem! We love the glitzy gold rims.

4. Irregular Lustre Glass Flower Vase, £28, Next

From fancy florals to faux ferns, this glistening vase makes a real statement with its voguish curves. And it’ll capture the light beautifully at this time of year.

5. Gatsby Marble Drinks Trolley, £349, Atkin And Thyme

The pinnacle of proffering cocktails, this Art Deco style drinks trolley with marble top and glass base is a dream to dress up. From decadent decanters to crystal barware, a showy centrepiece to steal the spotlight.

6. John Lewis Pineapple Cocktail Shaker, £28, John Lewis

And for the finishing touch, this charming silver and gold cocktail shaker is tailor-made for budding mixologists. Fun and fruity, what’s not to love?

7. Set of 3 Gold Swallow Wall Art Plaques, £20, Next

A flight of fancy, plus a symbol of good fortune and luck, these gold swallows will make a graceful addition to a feature wall.

8. Gold Lobster Wall Décor, £75, Graham & Green

Our favourite summer catch of the day? We’re going for gold with this striking lobster decoration.

9. STAR By Julien Macdonald Gold Metal Floral Frame Round Wall Mirror, currently £70 (was £100), Freemans

This fabulous floral frame mirror will beam sunlight around your space, and provide an instant style update with its standout design.

10. Fab Hab Sydney Outdoor Rug in Gold & Cream, from £99.95, Cuckooland

It’s amazing how a striking throw rug can spruce up your outdoor space – with underfoot comfort thrown in for good measure. This one’s made from recycled plastic bottles and is mildew resistant.