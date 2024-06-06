10 ways to introduce a sun-kissed interiors scheme to your home

When you want to set the scene and lighten the mood with a fusion of colour, sometimes the best approach is to fill the home with bold furnishings and a nod to dopamine décor.

After all, vivid hues – from lipstick pinks to brilliant blues, to clashing patterns – evoke thoughts of carefree, lazy days of summer, and inspire a happy go lucky vibe.

Here’s what’s vying for attention on our vivid palette…

1. Donna Wilson Ceramics & Tableware, Bouquet Garni Dinner Plate (top right), £38, Spring Oak Platter (top centre), £75, rest of items from a selection

In the mood for tablescaping and styling some food theatre? The more the merrier with these hand-painted plates inspired by wild flowers and herbs – garnish with bell peppers and pomegranate seeds for maximum impact.

2. Enamel Mug & Coaster Set, £26.10 (x 2), Enamel Happy

With festival season in full swing, this lightweight enamel mug in rose pink has glamping written all over it.

3. Never Regretti Spaghetti Framed Wall Art, £49.50, rest of items from a selection, Oliver Bonas

Eye-catching and playful, this funky wall art proffers just the right combination of inspiration and creative vision.

4. Fine China Wallpaper – Blue & White – Brand McKenzie, £185 per roll, Lime Lace

A feature wall with all the trimmings… enhance a kitchen corner or dining area with these eccentric characters sporting their best attire! Especially if you’re after some wow factor with a VIP guest list – come dine with me.

5. Floral Vivid Vase Reversible Cushion, £28, Elegant Embroidery Reversible Cushion (behind), £35, Joe Browns

Scatter cushions are a designer’s secret weapon and these bold patterns love to play up a neutral chair.

6. Wiggle Side Table, £55, Next

Curvaceous and ever so cute, this wiggle shaped table brings colour and form to any space.

7. French Connection Velvet Sofabed in Zinc Luxe Velvet, £1,599, DFS

If you’re feeling fearless, colour clashing and maximalism works like a dream for interiors, especially with striking seating. This plush velvet sofa with angled arms and generous sized, button-back cushions can be played up with an eclectic array of mosaic style prints to channel some global style.

8. Pink Washable Bettie Floral Rug, from £30 to £150, Next

Pretty as a picture, who wouldn’t want to pad around barefoot on these punchy petals?

9. Habitat 60 Lucinda Metal Garden Bench & Chair – Green & Blue, £185

Celebrating 60 Years of Design, Habitat’s collection of specially commissioned pieces includes this striking metal bench and chair with a lovely light and airy feel – and focal point for sun rooms or patios.

10. Hot Pink 100% Linen Duvet Cover, from £175 (Double), Hot Pink 100% Linen Housewife Pillowcase, £25, rest of items from a selection, Secret Linen Store

When you’re ready to switch out summer whites and introduce something more exciting, this hot, fiery pink bedding packs in plenty of va-va-voom.