10 ways to style seasonal homewares for a cosy vibe

When it comes to creating an autumnal ambience, mother nature has a wonderful way of inspiring seasonal decor – and with a nip in the air, getting cosy is at the core of interior schemes.

Especially with the changing leaves and their fiery oranges, fall’s red fruits and natural wood tones inviting us to seek comfort at home, and embrace warmth when we come in from the cold.

From soft furnishings to layering and alluring autumn scents, here’s how to get homely, snug and spark happiness…

1. George Green Reactive Glaze Pumpkin Serving Bowl, £14, Green Reactive Glaze Dinner Set 12-Piece, £35, rest of items from a selection, Direct.asda

From pumpkin soups to harvest veggies at your local farmers market, this green stoneware is a must for cottage-style tablescapes.

2. Cross Tufted Cushion, £19.99, Embossed Ditsy Cushion, £14.99, Mrs Scarecrow Plush Seated Decoration, £19.99, Dobbies in-store

With her straw hair, whimsy hat and happy expression, we can’t resist placing this sweet scarecrow amongst scatter cushions; or perching her on a mantelpiece.

3. WoodWick Trilogy Candles – Café Sweets, from £25.99 (Medium Hourglass), WoodWick

Part of WoodWick’s new gourmand collection, the top and middle notes of café sweets, and inviting aromas of something indulgent are at the heart of these scented candles.

4. OHS Boucle Autumn Pumpkin Cushion – Cream, £9.50, OHS

Signalling the start of pumpkin season, this cream boucle cushion is the buzzword in home decor.

5. Kya Dinnerware 12-Piece Dinner Set, £60, Casual Boucle Oyster Set of 2 Aire Dining Chairs, £330, Light Natural Hayford Oak Effect Extending 4 to 6 Seater Dining Table, £550, Next

Classic and modern, you can’t beat glossy, off-white tableware styled with ivory boucle dining chairs, oak-effect table and firewood logs for a Scandi-style cosy cabin aesthetic.

6. Stag Candle Pins, £14.95, Annabel James

To create a stag-themed candle, push these antler pins into a pillar candle in amber or sage green for an autumnal update.

7. Stacey Solomon Get Cosy Boucle Cushion, £10, rest of items from a selection, Direct.asda

With its feel-good vibe, this slogan cushion is chic enough for a paired-back palette of winter whites when the trees are laid bare.

8. OHS Faux Fur Thick Ribbed Throw – Natural, £16, OHS

With its luxurious feel, ribbed effect and plush contours, this faux fur throw feels tactile and rich – and must-have for an accent chair in a cosy corner.

9. Joe Browns Olde World Reversible Duvet Set, from £60 to £80, Joe Browns

With the choice of a crest design with woodland animals and lion to liven up your bedroom, and contrasting berry red florals, this cotton sateen duvet set comes with the promise of a snug night’s slumber.

10. M&S Apothecary Warmth 3 Wick Candle, £17, M&S Collection Pure Cotton Geometric Bath Sheet in Clay, £17.50, rest of items from a selection, Marks & Spencer

Switching out summer brights in the bathroom for deeper terracotta tones and wellbeing candles creates a calming aura – and comfy, cocooning space to relax and unwind.