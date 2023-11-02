02 November 2023

10 wondrous wreaths and gorgeous garlands for a festive touch

By NewsChain Lifestyle
02 November 2023

When it comes to conjuring the spirit of Christmas and festive cheer at home, nothing says ‘welcome’ like a beautiful festive wreath.

Christmas wreaths and garlands always make an impact – whether hung on your front door or used as a showstopping centrepiece to style around indoors.

Versatile and very of-the-moment, this winter, take your pick from ribbons and bells, pre-lit faux fir and brilliant baubles to create an inviting entrance…

1. Pre-Lit Foraged Winter Wreath – 60cm, £145, The White Company

With a cottagecore aesthetic, this charming ring features white berries, pussywillow, eucalyptus, twigs and fir branches, with a decorative jute ribbon tie to string to your door knocker – or hang over a spindle back dining chair.

2. Eucalyptus and Pinecone Wreath, £39, Marquis & Dawe

With faux sprigs of eucalyptus aplenty and pretty clusters of pinecones set against generous branches of fir foliage, this natural effect wreath would love a woodland theme.

3. George Stacey Solomon Green Cowbell Christmas Wreath, £18, Direct.asda

This statement wreath has a cosy folk feel, with the ribbon bow adding a dreamy vintage touch. Style with a wintery scene and bleached woods to nail the look.

4. Golden Alaskan Fir Wreath, £35, and Fir Garland, £70, Cox & Cox

When it comes to glam Christmas décor, warm gold tones and a glitzy garland will spruce up any space. We love this effortlessly chic faux pair – and the flicker of LED pillar candles on your doorstep will add extra pizzazz.

5. Rainbow Time Capsule Rainbow Tinsel Wreath, £60, John Lewis

With a nod to dopamine décor, we’re wild about the dazzling kaleidoscope of colour in this wreath, channelling happy vibes.

6. Pre-Lit Oversized Mistletoe Christmas Wreath & Garland, £164.99, Lights4Fun

Love Scandi style schemes? This luxurious wreath and co-ordinating garland features warm white micro LEDs, nestled between the pearl berries and mistletoe… definitely worthy of a kiss when darkness falls.

7. Bauble Christmas Wreath, £35, Next

Beautiful in blue, and a neat way to weave something shiny and sophisticated into your scheme.

8. Pre-Lit Foraged Winter Garland – 250cm, £145, The White Company

When you want to tie everything together for a fluid, festive feel, garlands lend themselves beautifully to bedroom décor. With a generous display of LED lights, rich faux fir and berries, this one can be draped across a headboard or bed frame.

9. Very Home Glam Pre-Lit Christmas Wreath – 60cm, £29.99 (was £39.99), Very

Featuring flocked foliage, gold berries, blue baubles and pinecones, this lavish design is right on point.

10. George White Berry Christmas Wreath, £20, Direct.asda

When you want to dazzle friends and family with an all-white scheme, all this sumptuous wreath needs is some snow spray on the windows to fashion a wonderful winter wonderland.

