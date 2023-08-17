11 glorious ways to bring green into your home

Incorporating nature’s favourite shade, green furnishings feel fresh and represent a blooming of the biophilic aesthetic.

Indeed, boosting your outlook by incorporating plants – we’re not just talking living greenery – can be bright and beneficial. Think flora in the shape of wallcoverings and bedding, upping your five-a-day with stylish cookware and sitting on rich velvets to suit your setting.

From leafy shades to palm prints, these green gems will elevate your space…

1. Daydreamin’ Climate Change Scented Candle, £24.50 (was £35), Daydreamin’

A candle with benefits… when you want to back, this green woody scent evokes Mediterranean cypress trees, moss and earthy aromas – with five trees planted for every candle sold.

2. George Green Riverside 5-Piece Pan Set, £43 (was £65), Direct.asda

These trendy sage-green aluminium pots and pans can easily be stacked and stashed away, after your verdant veggie menu has been served and savoured.

3. Russell Hobbs 17 Litre Scandi Green Digital Microwave with Wood Effect, £94.99, Russell Hobbs

Blending function with flair, this Scandi-style 700-watt microwave features eight pre-set cooking menus for a host of dishes, from pizza to seafood.

4. Set of 4 Avocado Nesting Bowls, £28, Rockett St George

Our favourite superfood loves happy-hour snacks just as much as brekkie time.

5. Hollis Glassware Collection: Set of 4 Wine Glasses, £28, Next

Tailormade for ‘green’ wines such as sauvignon blanc, these ribbed wine glasses will up your topiary-themed tablescape.

6. Serena Dark Green Velvet Bar Stools, £199 each, Danetti

Whether you’re entertaining in a dream kitchen or bijou galley, these plush velvet bar stools with quilted chevron detail will style up your space.

7. Balcony Self-Watering Planters: From left, £75; £100; £150, LSA International

For low-maintenance windowsill décor, these planters will allow you to head off on holiday without the worry of how your greenery will last without being watered. Suitable for plants, bulbs and herbs, the cotton trailing cord leads water to the roots for steady moisture in the soil. Genius.

8. Serendipity Greenhouse Bespoke Mural, Green, £42 per square metre, Graham & Brown

When you really want to go for it and create a wonder wall with giant grasses and fabulous foliage, your botanical garden can fit into the smallest of schemes – simply enter the width and height of your walls to customise your greenery.

9. Botanicals Ferndale Fabric Love Chair, £399.99 (was £549), SCS

This sumptuous accent chair sets the scene for armchair travelling with thoughts of tropical rain forests and jungle-themed holidays.

10. Bobbi Beck Flora Vintage Tropical Wallpaper, White, £75 per roll, Bobbi Beck

Another way to imbibe a tropical paradise, this flora wallpaper is showstopping enough to be framed – so you don’t have to limit yourself to a feature wall. With clever use of mirrors, this bold design ensures your love of living things is planted firmly in your home.

11. Moorland Flora Black Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, from £24 (double), to £32 (super kingsize), Dunelm

When it comes to rewilding your bedroom, these beautiful wild flowers set against a black background, with contrasting red piping, will make every bed the ‘best in show.’ Part of Dunelm’s Natural History Museum collection, the cotton/poly blend offers comfort and style.