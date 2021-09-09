11 stylish indigo home buys to soothe your body and mind

Inspired by ocean blues, Mediterranean backdrops and azure skies, indigo is one of the easiest shades to colour your world.

Like pulling on your favourite pair of jeans, there’s durability with denim, sun-bleached blues and classic navy.

Whether you’re in a faraway frame of mind or in need of a quickie makeover, blue is where it’s at…

1. Mirage Abstract Blue Rug (80 x 150cm), from £43.99 (was £54.99), Mirage Watercolour Floral Blue Rug (80 x 150cm), from 54.99, Carpetright; other items part of room set

(Carpetright/PA)

Much like wanting an ocean view when you step out of your hotel room, having a blue rug in the frame immediately sets a tranquil scene. Think abstract prints in a blue wash or blue and grey hues in a floral print, styled with an accent chair in sea blue.

2. Hudson Stool – Sundance Collection, Rhodes Fabric, £570, Mind The Gap

(Mind The Gap/PA)

An object of desire and prized for its versatility – an ottoman can double up as a stool, padded bench or coffee table – this cushioned seat is upholstered in blue palm trees with pops of yellow, and you can almost feel the Mediterranean breeze and soothing sounds of the waves.

3. Dartington Wellness Calm Collection in Blue: Tall Vase, £37, Calm Orb Vase, £32, Calm Small Vase, £32, Calm Candleholder, £28, Dartington

(Dartington/PA)

Dartington Crystal’s new Wellness Collection in blue is designed to channel a ‘relaxing element to any space’ and certainly brings to mind serene surroundings.

4. Ena Blue Fabric Wall Hanging, £59.50, Oliver Bonas

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

If you’re dreaming of a hammock strung up on the beach, or the next time you can wear your faded denim cut-offs, this textured wall hanging with fringe and tassels has enough flair to fill that void.

5. Stoneware Plate Medina Blue Tile, £8.95, Rex London

(Rex London/PA)

Think breakfast outside, fresh bread rolls warmed by the sun and this Moroccan-inspired stoneware plate is just the ticket.

6. ANYDAY John Lewis & Partners Spindle Dining Chair, Set of 2, Blue, FSC Certified (Beech), £179, John Lewis

(John Lewis/PA)

Whether you’re a farmhouse country kitchen or city dweller, a classic spindle chair is trusty and timeless. Easy to stack (how much have we appreciated adaptable furniture in the past year or so?) and style up or down depending on your décor and tablescaping, a blue painted finish is bang up to date.

7. Dark Blue Recycled Glass Desk & Table Lamp, £45 (bulb not included), Oliver Bonas

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

This trendy table lamp will steal the spotlight once you’ve tracked down a Tala Gaia bulb (Heal’s stock them) to light up the indigo tones and gleaming pattern.

8. To The Moon LED Neon Sign, £240, Yellowpop

(Yellowpop/PA)

We’ve taken a shine to this LED neon sign which will brighten up a home bar space, cosy corner or if you’re really star-struck, a TV room.

9. Magazine File in Wave Indigo £32, Cambridge Imprint

(Cambridge Imprint/PA)

Whether you’re upgrading a home office or having a post-summer sort out, a stylish magazine holder is invaluable for those travel mags and to-do lists.

10. John Lewis Woodland Fable Duvet Cover Set, from £55 to £85, John Lewis & Partners Upholstered Bed Frame, Double, Saga Mustard, £549, other items from a selection, John Lewis

(John Lewis/PA)

With a dark blue background and charming folk inspired print, this cotton satin duvet can be styled with indigo wool throws, Mongolian cushions in teal or French blue and an eye-catching bed frame in mustard yellow, to spice up the bedroom.

11. Bundle of six Navy Blue Candles, £6, Heavenly Homes and Gardens

(Heavenly Homes and Gardens/PA)

A rustic navy blue candle imbibes thoughts of Provençal blue room settings, painted blue shutters and lavender fields. The next best thing? Style them in a country basket next to your bedside table with bunches of dried lavender.