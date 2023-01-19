11 stylish nursery updates for newborns

When the time comes to welcome home your little bundle of joy, is there anything more adorable than stepping into a beautiful baby’s bedroom?

From pretty pastels to soft toys, and baby bedding with the promise of sweet dreams, here are some of our favourite finds right now for kitting out a new nursery…

1. John Lewis Prairie Floral Print Moses Basket, Brown/Multi, £89; Little Home at John Lewis Prairie Wallpaper, £25 per roll (available mid January); other items from a selection, John Lewis

A mobile Moses basket so you can have them by your side, while they’re comfy and cosy. An added bonus, the cotton fabric floral design can be mirrored on a feature wall.

2. ABC Roller Blind, from £23.49, English Blinds

Every baby needs a boost to send them sleepy-byes, especially when it’s time to introduce a sleep schedule. This cute blackout blind controls daylight – and has an adorable alphabet design.

3. Bailey Accent Armchair, Ivory White Boucle & Brass, £449, Cult Furniture

With so many feeds and cuddles on the horizon, a dedicated nursing chair in soft boucle with a padded seat and armrests is going to be your new best friend – and help you bond in comfort and style. An investment piece for sure, this one’s super chic to boot.

4. Shhh Neon Wall Light, currently £19.99 (was £44.99), Lights4fun

A soothing lightbox not only helps your baby fall asleep, but is a great way of keeping an eye on them without the fear of waking them. This one’s lit by 134 warm white LEDs with a reassuring glow.

5. Stamford Mini Cot Bed, currently £228.16 (was £246.84), Wayfair

With an eye on design, this sleigh cot will send your sprog to slumber from birth to age four. With a three-position mattress base which can be lowered, the slatted sides can be removed as they grow and then re-added to create a day bed. Style with a canopy for maximum impact.

6. Baby 100% Cotton 2.5 Tog Sleep Bag – Sage Woodland, from £26, Next

Every new babe needs a sleep bag to call their own. With a cute wildlife print, this 2.5 tog cotton sleep sack will surely keep even the wriggliest little ones snug and stylish.

7. My First Playmat, £60, The White Company

Once they start crawling and become curious, this fun playmat is where it’s at. Embellished with jungle animals to touch, including an elephant and lion, interesting pockets and flaps to play with, and mirrors to spark interest, it’s sure to keep them occupied.

8. John Lewis Avery Convertible Cotbed, Cream/Natural, £245; Kub Askern Nursing Chair, Light Grey, £369; Little Home at John Lewis Let’s Go Rug; £90 (available from February); other items from a selection, John Lewis

A generous-sized cotbed in contemporary style, this one features three base heights and will convert into a toddler bed when they’re ready. Teaming with a nursing chair that rocks, and a song sheet of lullabies, is sure to send baby to sleep.

9. Como Changing Unit, currently £183.54 (was £226.06), Wayfair

An indispensable piece of kit, a baby changer is one of the most important pieces in your nursery puzzle. This one holds all your baby essentials, features one full-width drawer and two open halves (so you can grab things with one hand), and a removable changing top.

10. Bunny Tales Wallpaper in Peony Pink and Muted Grey, £43 per roll, Lust Home

Described as folk and floral art wallpaper, this soothing palette in subtle shades offers just the right measure of interest. And with it being the Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese zodiac – representing longevity, prosperity and peace – it’s a wonderful way to mark their sign.

11. Elea Pom Pom Chandelier Mobile, £140, Ella James

A decorative touch you might not want to splash out on yourself, but one we’d all love to receive. Along with visual stimulation, these multi-coloured wool pom-poms add a comforting touch – and make a beautiful addition to any setting.