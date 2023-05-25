11 stylish ways to kit out kids’ bedrooms

Everyone loves a summer refresh, especially tots and tweenies with playtime high on the agenda.

To capture their hearts and set the scene for after-school projects, reading hour, bedtime stories and imaginary beings, here’s what’s on our kiddies’ wish list…

1. Vipack Kiddy Tipi Desk, £209, Cuckooland

A centrepiece and workstation with a sense of wonder, think how much fun your littlun will have laying out their favourite things. With two open compartments for consoles, colouring pens and books.

2. Habitat Kids Mermaid Bookends, £18, Habitat

Ideal for kids of all ages – and child-like adults – this sweet mermaid has found a place in our hearts. Beyond the bookshelf, she’d look just as enchanting bookending dolls and soft toys.

3. Kids Prehistoric Dinosaurs and Friends Reversible Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, from £24, Next

When they know their brontosaurus from their T-Rex, and want to learn more, this larger-than-life bedding is just the thing.

4. Teddy Bear Rattan Easy Fit Shade, £57, Next

This teddy shade loves the spotlight – and will add charm to any ceiling.

5. Habitat Kids Grey Stars Bean Bag, £32, Habitat

We all love stars and this brilliant bean bag is perfect for cosying up with in front of their screen.

6. Dino Alphabet Wallpaper in Multicoloured, £12 per roll, I Love Wallpaper

A feature wall full of wonder, look a little closer and this alphabet wallpaper is a riot of fun with teeth, scales and claws to up their learning skills.

7. Children’s Rocket Night Light, £16.99, Lights4fun

The only light to launch, every spaceman dreams of a rocket.

8. Bella Floral Pillowcase, £25; Bella Floral Fitted Sheet, £50.50 (Single); Bella Floral Duvet Cover, £75 (Single); Bella Floral Kantha Quilt, £149; rest of items from a selection, Camomile London

A little bit special, this cottagecore-inspired vintage rose print imbibes thoughts of Little House On The Prairie. With sprigs of pastel blue and green flowers, it can be mixed and matched with other favourite finds.

9. Bear Basket, Large, £15; Simply Everyday Throw – Sage, £5; Plush Lion, Small, £6, B&M, in-store

A best-loved bear basket deserves their hero toys.

10. Kids Concept Neo Mammoth Animal Head Wall Decoration, currently £29.95 (was £44.95), rest of items part of room set, Cuckooland

This handsome fellow with curved tusks brings wall art to life – and who wouldn’t want to stroke his soft fur if you can reach? One to stand the test of time, you’re never too old for a furry friend.

11. Bloomingville Kesa Storage Box, £135, Sweetpea & Willow

Wheels of fun, this charming crate can be stacked high with goodies and parked in their special play space.