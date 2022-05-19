11 summery ways to make your home feel like a beach retreat

Sun, sea, sand and a cottage by the sea – or idyllic beach hut.

A holiday getaway where the fresh sea air and call of the coast inspires us to throw open the doors and mirror the natural beauty of salvaged wood, sun-bleached shells and nautical stripes dotting the waterfront.

The next best thing? Convert your pad into a stylish staycation space where woven baskets and tufty cushions provide texture, sky blues lend a Mediterranean touch, and your inner beachcomber feels right at home.

Here’s what we’ve collected along the seashore…

1. Set of 4 Portmore Tumblers, Ink, £20, Portmore Jug, £25, Brading Picnic Basket, £30, Framlingham Picnic Blanket, £80, rest of items from a selection, Garden Trading

(Garden Trading/PA)

Glass and rattan are natural bed fellows with picnic spreads and a touch of sea spray. These stackable tumblers are available in Natural or Ink, and would look great mixed together.

2. Eco Linen Bread Bag, Fish Design, £24, Helen Round

(Helen Round/PA)

This eco linen bread bag will keep your freshly baked loaves and San Francisco sourdough fresh for longer. Plus, we love the hand printed shoal of fish swimming into view.

3. White Shell Ornament, £16, Matalan

(Matalan/PA)

Not only will this conch shell style up your tablescape, but it can be used to weigh down your tablecloth if the ‘sea’ breeze picks up.

4. Nautical Outdoor Blue Starfish Chip ’n’ Dip Bowl, £16, Next

(Next/PA)

Seafood snacks and Mediterranean dips will taste that much more delicious in this statement starfish bowl.

5. Nautical Seahorse on Stand, £8, Natural Pebble Heart Shaped Wall Hanging, £8, other items from a selection, Dunelm

(Dunelm/PA)

As well as a good luck charm, this eye-catching seahorse keeps the mood mellow and carefree, and brings the coastal theme that much closer to home.

6. Beach Hut Wall Art, £25, Next

(Next/PA)

Fun and quirky, this curio cabinet can even be propped on a shelf with other decos to channel holiday vibes.

7. Blue Stripe Cushion, £10 (was £18), Sass & Belle

(Sass & Belle/PA)

A little bit of Scandi meets beachy bijou, you can never have enough scatter cushions to place among sun loungers, or an oversized sofa or daybed.

8. Table Runner (183cm x 37cm), £10, Ibiza Shell Planter, £15, Natural Woven Bread Basket, £5, rest of items from a selection, Matalan

(Matalan/PA)

Think boho beach style, long lazy lunches, summer soundtrack, muslin billowing and a bowl of fresh fruit on the table to bring any outdoor space to life. Did someone say Balearic bliss?

9. Blue Wave Cement Planter, £9, Sass & Belle

(Sass & Belle/PA)

Perfectly suited to a coastal garden or sunny window sill, this perfectly-proportioned planter loves a succulent or cacti.

10. Nautical Bobble Stripe Navy Bath Mat, £12, Nautical Stripe Navy Towels, from £6-£12, Nautical Stripe Lotion Dispenser, £5, rest of items from a selection, Dunelm

(Dunelm/PA)

A quick and easy way to update a bathroom, striped towels and nautical-themed decos will make you feel like you’ve dropped anchor.

11. Nautical Stripe Laundry Basket, £12, Dunelm

(Dunelm/PA)

Smart enough to hold your garden cushions as well as beach or bathroom towels, the rope handles on this storage basket are a nice touch, too.