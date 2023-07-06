11 ways to channel seaside vibes at home

When you want to make your space feel beach beautiful, creating a coastal feel not only adds character – but everything feels that much more chilled.

Inspired by summer’s seaside vibes, sunshine and the relaxing sound of ocean waves, think cool blues, natural elements and decor with some rugged flair…

1. ProCook Melamine Tableware Serving Bowl, £8.99; Dinner Plate, £4.99, Side Plate, £3.99, ProCook

Summer salads will love this Mediterranean-inspired tableware, which pair well with seashells scattered along your tablescape.

2. Seaview Organic Cotton Table Runner, £45, XV Stripes

This nautical print is tailor-made for seafood appetisers.

3. Blue Stripe Tufted Seat Pads, £15 each (was £25), The White Company

Whether you’re perching on a patio seat wall or revamping your garden furniture, these trendy tufted seat pads will cushion you in style.

4. Flock of Seagulls Wall Art, £140, The Coastal Lifestyle Company

This coastal inspired wall art with white metal seagulls brings home the sound of gulls, crashing waves and thoughts of clifftop walks.

5. Eat Drink Relax Napkins – Set of 4, £19.60 (was £28) rest of items from a selection, The White Company

When you want to say it with words, these embroidered napkins make a stylish statement.

6. FlipFlop Beach Bag, £40, Basket Basket

A great styling tool, raffia baskets can be hung from hooks – and they always look chic when placed nonchalantly around the house.

7. Desenio The Summer Coast Gallery Wall: 3 Posters, 3 Frames, £109.14, (was £138.65), Desenio

When it’s time to settle down with a sundowner, these posters are right on point with their mood-boosting images to inspire a Riviera lifestyle.

8. White Conch Shell Vase, £24, Bon Bon Fistral

Conch vases are particularly trendy right now, and this one is especially fetching with its matt white finish. Fresh or faux white flowers – such as creamy-white gardenias – will up its fabulousness.

9. St Eval Scented Coastal Collection: Tin Candles in Sea Salt, Samphire & Sage and Sea Mist, £13.85 each, St Eval

A scented candle will bring you to the Cornish coast and the therapeutic effects of the sea.

10. Coral Wall Art: Marine Blue Coral Art Prints, Unframed, from £18 each, Beach House Art

Looking to create a beautiful backdrop with coral and marine blues? These eye-catching prints will make a modish addition to any scheme.

11. Beach Text Cushion, £21, The Coastal Lifestyle Company

Whether it’s a waterfront property or urban living, this denim-look scatter cushion will elevate any space.