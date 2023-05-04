11 ways to style boho chic interiors right now

Free-spirited and fun, boho chic has endless appeal for anyone who loves an eclectic vibe in interiors.

This look is all about mixing earthy tones with contrasting colour and stamping your personality onto a space. Draping and layering evokes warmth, while tactile textures and fabrics in spice market palettes can transform a dull space into a spirited blend of everything you love.

Keen to channel a touch of boho luxe? Check out these finds for inspiration…

1. Habitat Global Artisan Cookware Collection: Block Print Pasta Bowl, £4.25 each; Bubble Set of Four Wine Glasses, £17; 3.3 Litre Cast Iron Casserole in Ochre, £35; Fringed Round Wall Mirror – Natural – £22 (other items from a selection available from May), Habitat

With a warm backdrop of saffron yellow, this new artisan cookware collection imbibes thoughts of Moroccan interiors – and the fringed wall mirror becomes a prize piece with a focus on the walls.

2. Leur Natural Red Pendant Lamp Shade, £18 (other from a selection), Oliver Bonas

What’s an exotic getaway without a decorative basket? Bring home those artisan vibes with this basket-inspired lampshade to light up your whimsy furnishings.

3. Pampas Wheel Wall Art, £32, Next

A little bit of wall art goes a long way, especially in bold black with a raffia core for some boho magic.

4. George Home Geo Tufted Cushion, £10; Spotty Leaf Print Cushion, £9, and Monochrome Abstract Print Throw With Fringe, £12 (was £15), Direct.asda

You can never have too many tufted textures or fringed trims for the boho aesthetic. These abstract prints styled on a textured throw make for an easy makeover.

5. Timothy Oulton Cabana Yeti Chair in Beige and Weathered Oak, £2,149 (was £2,695) and matching Yeti Footstool, £1,275 (was £1,595), Barker and Stonehouse

Feeling flush and hankering after something fabulous and fluffy? Surely the chicest way to style up your space is with a luxurious, shaggy sheepskin. If the chair is a stretch, the footstool has celestial comfort written all over it.

6. Kaikoo Retba Wool Footstool (left), £65, and Habitat Global Cotton Print Cushion – Yellow & White, £10 (other items from a selection), Habitat

The bold side of boho in eye-catching red, this textured chevron print can be picked up with flirty accents or teamed with yellow and white cushions for a daring colour clash. While rattan furniture, dark woods and ebony lend depth and create a harmonious contrast.

7. John Lewis + Matthew Williamson Cabana Knitted Throw – Multi, £80, John Lewis

This striking patterned throw trimmed with playful pom-poms will lend any sofa or chair some far-flung flair.

8. Simply Oversized Waffle Throw – Cream, £15; Waffle Fur Cushion, £10; Lara Bedding Set – Natural, double from £20; Large Mink Fleece Throw, £10; Rubin Crinkle Bedding Set with Ties – Mink, double from £20, and Rattan Leaf Shade, £22 (other items from a selection), B&M stores

Think pampas grasses blended with rattan fixtures and layered waffled bedding… We’re in.

9. Rattan Room Divider, £365, Next

An object of desire, this fashionable room divider offers just the right combination of style and substance. Use to break up a room or cover up storage.

10. Distressed Terracotta Green Washable Boho Rug – Renuu, from £29.95, Kukoon Rugs

With its Kazak inspired design, the faded beauty of this patterned rug gives it a vintage vibe, and the pattern will blend effortlessly with bleached woods, linens and rustic pieces.

11. Costway 198cm Wide Outdoor Garden Sofa with Cushions, £345.99, Wayfair

Stylish and decorative, this daybed nods to bohemian décor with nature-inspired pillows for an outdoor living oasis and leisurely pace of life. Four fabric colour options available.