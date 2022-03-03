11 ways to style up your bedroom for springtime

Whether you want to unwind your mind with romantic frills, floral ditsy prints and cool linen or surrender to a smart stripe, new bedding is the easiest way to upgrade your boudoir – hopefully with the promise of a blissful night’s sleep too.

From breathable duvets and decorative cushions, to the freshest designs and prints, these are our top picks from the latest collections…

1. Spring Splendour Bed Linen Set, from £35-£65, The French Bedroom Company

(The French Bedroom Company/PA)

Inspired by springtime, this reversible floral bedding evokes thoughts of spring meadows, wildflowers and butterflies fluttering among the botanicals. Accessorize this cottage style look with a trunk at the end of the bed for rustic simplicity, and jugs of yellow daffodils.

2. Kara Hemp Fine-Stripe Bed Linen – Oxford Pillowcases, from £40 each; Duvet Cover, from £160; Flat Sheet, from £100, The White Company

(The White Company/PA)

With flirty frills for a shapely look that drapes beautifully, this romantic baby-blue and white pinstripe design is a blend of hemp and linen with a washed finish for a relaxed, vintage inspired feel. A perfect showcase for retro white cushions and café style lace curtains.

3. Henry Holland Focus Velvet Throw, £199; Jiggle Printed Cushions, £26 each; Minky Velvet Cushion, currently £21 (was £25), Freemans

(Freemans/PA)

Colour clashing to great effect, a velvet throw in petal pink and burgundy topped with fun cushions in a squiggle design looks neat and bang up-to-date.

4. Rebecca Udall Custom Modena Wavy Scallop Pillowcases, from £70, and Duvet Covers, from £235, Rebecca Udall

(Rebecca Audall/PA)

Little luxuries worth the wait, this Italian bedlinen is available in percale 220- thread-count or sateen 300-thread-count and features wavy scallop detailing available in a choice of nine colour trims – from rose pink and sapphire to lipstick red, or this lovely muted ‘asparagus’ green. Made to order in four to eight weeks, there’s a choice of concealed button or envelope enclosure. Think five-star escape to the Italian Riviera, without having to leave home.

5. Two Pack Global Geometric Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, from £32-£62 (other items from a selection), Next

(Next/PA)

If geometrics are more your go-to, this easy-care bedding is made from recycled polyester for a quick drying turnaround. And while the contemporary design makes a statement, it won’t overwhelm your space.

6. Appletree Diamond Tuft Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, from £35-£55, Next

(Next/PA)

Meanwhile, this diamond design in 100% cotton ticks all the right boutique hotel boxes, with its luxurious look in charcoal grey. Team with matt metal furniture for a sleek minimalist style, and a vase of fresh white tulips for the finishing touch. Simple and stylish.

7. Oli Ruffle Pink Linen Cushion, £47, The French Bedroom Company

(The French Bedroom Company/PA)

Providing you have a bed large enough, stacks of stonewashed linen cushions pull everything together.

8. Loaf Lazy Linen in Charcoal – Pair of Standard Pillowcases; Double Lazy Linen Duvet Cover; Double Lazy Linen Fitted Sheet, from £310 for a Bundle, Loaf

(Loaf/PA)

Loaf have just launched four new colours to their Lazy Linen range, including this chic charcoal. With a slightly crushed effect (like putting on your favourite linen shirt) and mother-of-pearl buttons, you can always mix ’n’ match the bundle for a pretty swatch of pastels if you don’t want to colour block.

9. Wool Room Deluxe Washable Bedding Set – Deluxe Washable Wool Mattress Protector; Deluxe Washable Wool Duvet; Deluxe Washable Wool Pillow, from £227 for a Bundle, Wool Room

(Wool Rooom/PA)

Another budget-friendly bundle, this bedding set’s tailored towards keeping you at just the right warmth. The wool fibres help regulate your temperature, wick away moisture, reduce humidity and combat allergies. A 200-thread count organic cotton cover keeps everything comfy and smooth.

10. STAR by Julien Macdonald Venus Blush Crinkle Velvet Duvet Set, from £29-£45 (other items from a selection), Freemans

(Freemans/PA)

Blush and beige are natural bedfellows for a restful bedroom, especially if you dress the bed with some neutral fluffy pillows and a faux fur ivory throw, and style the space with mink-coloured curtains and a padded headboard for a spring update. Glamorous glass and brass side tables complete the look.

11. Somerton Bed Linen Collection in White/Navy – Oxford Pillowcases, from £25 each; Duvet Cover, from £100; Somerton Flat Sheet, from £72, The White Company

(The White Company/PA)

With smart navy piping and made from 400-thread-count cotton sateen, the focus here is on a classic, timeless look. Would pair beautifully with bleached wood furnishings, and seagrass baskets and accessories for cool coastal vibes.