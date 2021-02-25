11 ways to style up your outdoor living space

As spring approaches and we start busying ourselves with thoughts of spending more time outside – and touch wood, hopefully eventually being able to invite a friend or two into our gardens – it’s time to dial up the outdoor decor.

Don’t have a sprawling lawn, patio or green oasis to work with? Well, don’t look away now, because we’re on it.

These stylish decos and outdoor homewares will not only make the most of open-air living areas and prep them for the new season, most of them have maximum indoorsy appeal too…

1. Wilko Welcome Brass Bee Sign, £3, Wilko (available late March)

1 wilko_1307387 sigi

We’ve waited a long time to meet and greet beyond the garden gate, so why not hang a sign to usher friends into your show garden, once it’s allowed? It must be humming with life, thanks to all the planting during lockdown.

2. Paxton Swinging Egg Chair with Cream Cushion £449.99, Gardenesque

2 PAXTON SWINGING EGG CHAIR WITH CREAM CUSHION

Egg chairs are trending big time, and you can gently swing on this one without the fuss of having to hang it. Imagine snuggling into its soft, sculptured cushion with the added bonus of arm inserts – so you can reach out for a glass of vino, or run your hands through some raised ferns. Bliss.

3. Aster Recycled Metal Garden Sculpture by Chi-Africa, £22.50, Notonthehighstreet

3 Aster Recycled Metal Garden Sculpture 22.50 notonthehighstreet

If you’re short on space for borders, or coping with dark corners and buds struggling to flower, these pretty flower sculptures can be planted here, there and everywhere.

4. Dobbies Outdoor Heating: Cosiscoop Timber Fire Lantern, £149.99; Cosiscoop Green Fire Lantern, £89.99; Cosiscoop Basket, £129.99, Dobbies Garden Centres (available March)

4 Dobbies – Outdoor heating digi

Heating is going to be a hot topic when we’re sitting outdoors in the lead up to summer soirées. These stylish lanterns, with their flickering flames, offer just the right measure of warmth and style.

5. Multi Coloured Outdoor LED Cube Table – Moree, £285 each, Lime Lace

5 Stool – Moree digi

If you can’t wait for swanky roof-top bars to reopen, these outdoor LED cubes channel a funky vibe. With a remote control to programme a lighting sequence, colours of your choice and customisable brightness, they can double up as a seat or mini table, with the option of a glass top or cushion.

6. Flamingo Solar Garden Light by Garden Selections, £35.99, Notonthehighstreet

6 Flamingo Silhouette Solar Garden Light digi

Fun and functional, this eye-catching flamingo figurine has a solar light on its back, so it streams patterned shadows in the dark.

7. Indoor Outdoor Cocoon Chair, £695, Cox and Cox (available March)

6 NEW Indoor Outdoor Cocoon Chair digi

To recreate those chilled-out holiday-resort moments, this attractive lattice-effect faux wicker chair, with its comfy, padded double seat, can be artfully placed in your favourite spot. Ideally, two facing each other would be the dream ticket for staycationing in style.

8. Barnaby Bear Side Table, £80, Next

6 NEXT – 80 Barnaby Bear Side Table_ digi

The ‘bear’ necessities of life… a cute side table to pop your potted hyacinths on, or your ‘first sip of spring’ Aperol Spritz.

9. Maar Steel Fire Pit by Arpe Studio UK, £299, Notonthehighstreet

7 Maar Steel Fire Pit 299 notonthehighstreet digi

A solid steel firepit that’s easy to build and easy to maintain, this model suits any courtyard or outdoor living area.

10. Woven Lantern Lights – 15 Bulbs, £28, The White Company

8 FLHWL_SP21_WH_E_F335 diig

We all need a garden or patio light show, and these lightweight wicker-effect lanterns can be strung along a trellis or fencing, for an ambient glow when the sun goes down.

11. Wilko Eucalyptus Dining Table and Benches Set, £349, Wilko (available late March)

9 wilko_1308469 digi

A sound and sturdy investment, there’s room for a few to slide along the benches on this smart garden set – and unlike a round dining table, you won’t have to stretch far to pass the pitcher of iced tea.