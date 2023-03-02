11 ways to weave tranquil green into your home right now

Sage accents, faux foliage, grasses and leafy illustrations are all bringing fresh life into home decor right now.

As springtime hots up and buds bloom, the temptation to forage for greenery and channel new beginnings is hard to resist. In fact, John Lewis is even citing green as the new grey, with a spike in sales for all things green.

“Avocado has been in the style wilderness since those Seventies bathtubs were ripped out in favour of dazzling white,” says John Lewis colour expert, Melanie Archer. “But now it’s finding love again among a new generation, who want some colour and joy in their lives.

“What we are seeing is far more than green shoots – with the colour poised to overtake grey as the nation’s interior shade of choice,” Archer adds.

Here’s our edit of the best green pieces to bag now…

1. Rose Melamine Side Plate, £9.50; Dinner Plate, £10.50, and Beaker, £7.50, Sophie Allport

With spring veggies coming into season, this delightful rose print picnic or tableware was made for spinach salads tossed with spring onions and a drizzle of olive oil.

2. Oliver Bonas Lila Floral Green Ceramic Jug, £34.50, Oliver Bonas

Anything you serve up will taste that much more refreshing in this joyful jug.

3. Trailing Artificial Foliage (top left), £8; Eucalyptus in Black Vase (second shelf), £7; Leaf Vase (top shelf), £6 (other items from a selection), B&M stores

When it comes to creating a chill-out space, consider grouping your lush greenery and decos at various heights for balanced impact.

4. John Lewis Woven Cane Dining Chair – Sage Green, £179, John Lewis

This wicker dining chair has a lovely country house feel, and conjures restful vibes just looking at it.

5. George Green Embroidered Cushion (second from right), £10; Green Check Throw (hanging on hook), £20; Green Riverside Cottage Print Throw (draped on sofa), £20, and Green Textured Vase, £12, Natural Woven Wood Basket, £15, Direct.asda

This contemporary collection reinforces our love for nature, with abstract prints, natural wood finishes and organic textures.

6. Palm Leaf in White Dimpled Pot, £19, Matalan

Faux foliage is having a moment, and this statement palm will enhance any space.

7. Habitat Twisted Taper Candles – Unscented – Pack of 4, £8, Habitat

Easy on the eye, these harmonious hues make a chic centrepiece with a crystal clear candle holder.

8. From left: Boucle Cushions in Sage, White and Cream, £8 each; Leaf Cushion in Light Green, £12, and Aspen Fur Throw in Sage, £16 (other items from a selection), B&M stores

All eyes will be on your sofa or accent chair with these calming cushions.

9. Artichoke Ceramic Vase, £30, Next

With artichokes at their peak, now’s the time to top this fetching vase with fragrant viburnum.

10. George Riverside Bathroom Range: Green Waves Towel Range, from £8; Green Waves Bath Mat, £9; Green Lily Pad Towel Range, from £5, and Natural Woven Storage Basket with Lid, £10 (other items from a selection), Direct.asda

Mix’n’match this gorgeous green towel and bathroom acccessories range for a spa-like haven.

11. John Lewis + Matthew Williamson Bobbin Round Wall Mirror – Green, £199, John Lewis

The bobbin trend is gaining traction, and interior designer Matthew Williamson has ensured the 17th century decorative technique looks bang up to date with this marvellous mirror.